Cleaning and Housekeeping

You Should Try Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher, Stat
This TikTok hack will change the way you do dishes.
Bed-Making Mistakes You're Probably Guilty Of
Turns out, there is a right way to make the bed.
Do You Really Need to Drip Faucets When the Temperature Dips Below Freezing?
Yes, you actually do—and it could save you trouble in the long run.
These Toy "Rainbow Beads" Helped Soak Up All the Water in a Couple's Flooded Basement
In just one hour.
The Best Household Cleaning Products, According to Editors Who Swear by Them
A new year calls for new supplies.
What to Look for in Smart Washers and Dryers
Secrets to the best game-changing features.
5 Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning Your Hardwood Floors
You might be over-mopping. Yes, really!
How To Get Started on Organizing Your Laundry Room, According to a Decluttering Expert 
Step one is easier than you think.
This Genius Trick for Cleaning White Sneakers Will Save You So Much Time and Effort
Put Away the Step Stool! This Is the Safest Way To Clean Hard-to-Reach Mirrors and Glass
6 Types Of Coats And The Best Way To Wash Them
This Baseboard Cleaner Saves You From Neck, Shoulder, and Back Pain Caused By Bending Over
The Best Way to Clean Your Comforter, Because We're Betting It's Been Way Too Long

Cleaning your comforter is a breeze once you know how.

Everything You Need to Know About Laundry Stripping – Including the Items You Should Never Strip
6 Things You Might be Cleaning Too Often
The Proper Way to Care for Bath Towels, According to a Pro
13 Things You Should Never Do When Cleaning Your Kitchen
The Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals, Including Huge Discounts on Dysons, Roombas, and Sharks
Are You Cleaning Your Dishwasher Filter? This Gunk-Collecting Spot Is Hiding Right Under Your Plates
Are You Cleaning Your Kitchen Sink Often Enough?
These Seasonal Multi-Surface Cleaners Help Me Look Forward to Cleaning My Counters Every Day
This $49 Dustbuster Cleaned Better Than My Robot Vacuum
This Crystal Cleaning Trick Will Make Sure You Don't Have Water Spots this Holiday Season
This Beloved Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Is Only $10 Right Now—the Cheapest It's Ever Been
A Pipe Leak Made Me Realize I Really Should Be Cleaning My Dryer
If You're Not Cleaning Your Humidifier You Might Be Releasing Mold Spores Throughout Your Home
The 9 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners, According to Reviewers With Pets
The $13 Secret to Cleaning Up Excess Cooking Oil
We Know What Mama Said, But How Important Is It Really To Lay Laundry Flat To Dry?
Amazon's Most Popular Car Vacuum Is On Sale for $21—the Cheapest It Has Ever Been
Paper Towel Holders That Turn Dreaded Spills into Cleaning Sprees
I'll Never Go Back to Bleach After Learning This Stain Removing Tip
Smelly Washing Machine? A Dirty Agitator Could Be the Culprit
If Your Garbage Disposal Needs a Good Cleaning, Add These $3 Tablets To Your Cart ASAP
Do People Still Sort Laundry?
Restock Alert: If You're Daring Enough To Gift a Loved One a Vacuum, Let It Be This Rose Gold Number
13 Top-Rated Handheld Vacuums That Shoppers Say Make Cleaning a Breeze
The No. 1 Best-Selling Stick Vacuum on Amazon Is Only $30, and Shoppers Are Calling It 'the Best Investment of My Life'
