Daley Quinn is a beauty, health, and lifestyle journalist and content strategist that has been published in both print and digital outlets including Allure, Fashionista, Well + Good, Women's Health, Southern Living, The Cut, WWD, HelloGiggles, Healthline, Real Simple, Shape and more. She worked in print at Family Circle magazine, where she worked her way up to an assistant beauty editor position, before leaving to work freelance. From sustainable beauty to the limitations of self-care, Daley now covers the gamut of the beauty and wellness space, often with a personal angle.
