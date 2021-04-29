5 Types of Lavender That Thrive in the South
Add fragrant lavender to your gardens and window boxes.
We love lavender because of its wonderful fragrance and purple blooms, but we've learned the hard way that not all lavenders thrive in the heat and humidity of the South. That's why we've rounded up a few of our favorite types of lavender here. While they don't all thrive in every corner of the South, there's a lavender here for everyone. We've had success growing these pretty plants our gardens and window boxes—including 'Phenomenal' lavender, which is a great one for the South because it's so humidity tolerant. For more tips on planting and tending lavender, read our guide to growing lavender in the South. If you're interested in pruning, harvesting, and drying your lavender, which is important to keeping your lavender plants looking their best, read through our how-to guide.
English Lavender
Lavandula angustifolia
While it isn't known to grow exceedingly well in humid and coastal climates, English lavender is well suited to milder climates, like those in the middle and upper South. It doesn't thrive in high humidity; instead, it likes hot, dry weather and plenty of sun.
'Grosso' Lavender
Lavandula × intermedia 'Grosso'
Prized for its eye-catching flower spikes and vigorous spread, this hybrid lavender is cold hardy and heat tolerant. It has silvery foliage and a strong fragrance, and it bears its bright purple blooms profusely.
Spanish Lavender
Lavendula stoechas
This hardy lavender with fragrant gray-green leaves is drought and heat tolerant. It thrives in climates with hot summers and mild winters. Full sun and good drainage are key for Spanish lavender to thrive.
'Phenomenal' Lavender
Lavandula x intermedia 'Phenomenal'
According to The Grumpy Gardener, this lavender "grows well in hot, sticky Florida, where other lavenders go to die. It grows 3 to 4 feet tall, 2 to 3 feet wide, with silvery-green foliage. It's hardy throughout the South (USDA Zones 5-10). Give it full sun and excellent drainage." You can find 'Phenomenal' lavender available from the Southern Living Plant Collection.
Provence Lavender
Lavandula x intermedia 'Provence'
An intensely fragrant plant with small gray-green foliage and purple flower spikes on tall, slender stems, this French lavender is a lovely, drought-tolerant addition to herb gardens. It's evergreen and long blooming.
What herbs are growing in your window boxes this season? What types of lavender have you had success growing in your region?