It may be difficult for lavender plants to grow in our sometimes sweltering region, but Southerners aren't going to let a little bit of humidity stop them from cultivating beautiful, fragrant lavender plants in their garden. Thanks to tougher, more weather-resistant varieties, such as the 'Phenomenal' plant, lavender lovers in the humid South can use creative avenues to enjoy this sun-loving aromatic, which will flourish in raised beds or container gardens despite our Southern climate. Like many plants, a healthy lavender bush owes its longevity partly to proper pruning and harvesting. Follow these simple steps on how to prune and harvest lavender and you'll be well on your way to growing and nurturing a thriving lavender plant.

How to Prune

Lavender is a semi-shrub, or subshrub, a plant that looks like a perennial because most of its growth is soft and green, but its older base stems turn into wood. At the center of the mounded semi-shrub, the lavender is trying to turn into wood. Unfortunately, the wood is weak. It can split open and when this happens, the plant will no longer produce new shoots. Pruning each year will help slow down the formation of this weak wood and extend the vigor and lifetime of your plant.

Because lavender blooms on the stems that grow in the current year, pruning can be done in early- or mid-spring without sacrificing the current year's flowering. Pruning in late summer or early fall encourages good air circulation, which guards the lavender plant against rot. If possible, pruning twice a year is ideal.

When your lavender plants are still young, you should begin pinching tips of new growth; the plants will respond vigorously with dense branching that will help form a good shape. Don't make the mistake of delaying your first pruning. When you delay pruning, the plant will have the opportunity to form older (eventually woody) growth that won't respond as well to pruning later. Since lavender will grow vigorously in the right conditions, you should prune back at least one-third of an established plant each year in order to ensure the best possible growth outcomes.

How to Harvest

Many gardeners prune and harvest their lavender at the same time. Removing the flowering stems from the bush promotes new growth in the plant's roots, keeps the plant looking tidy, and gives you bunches of fragrant, fresh lavender flowers. To enjoy dried stem bunches or dried buds for cooking, you'll want to cut the lavender when just a few of the buds on the stem have bloomed. This will allow you to enjoy a more vibrant color in the dried stems and the buds do not fall off as easily once dried. Harvesting in the spring or early summer will give your lavender plant enough time to possibly produce even more of its fragrant flowers for a second cutting. The best time of day to harvest lavender is in the morning after the dew has dried but before the heat of the sun has drawn out too much of the fragrant essential oils that the lavender plant is so well-known for.

The best tool for harvesting lavender is a small, scythe-like instrument called a harvesting knife, but if you don't have one of these tools, a sharp hand pruner will work fine for this important task. Using your thumb and middle finger, encircle a bunch of stems above the leaves and make a clean cut, being careful not to crush any flowers. A first-year lavender bush will typically produce enough flowers to form just one or two bunches, while a fully mature plant may produce eight to 10 bunches of lavender.

How to Dry Lavender