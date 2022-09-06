Jennifer Hawk
Jennifer Hawk
Jennifer Hawk
Jennifer is an educator, a freelance copyeditor/proofreader, and an advocate. She has taught creative writing, composition, literary theory, critical thinking, and literature survey courses for over 20 years as an adjunct at local community colleges and universities. She left public education to focus on her mentorship of second generation Korean American students. She has published nonfiction, satire, short stories, and poetry. In 2019 she began taking on copyediting/proofreading projects for book-length texts and master's theses. She has been with Southern Living since 2022.