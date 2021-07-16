Stuart Scott's Daughters Honor Father's Memory By Raising Money for Cancer Research One Scoop at a Time

When ESPN anchor Stuart Scott stepped onto the stage at the 2014 ESPY Awards to accept the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, he was battling cancer for a third time. And in spite of that, he looked confidently, defiantly into the audience and he said, "When you die, that does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live. So live, live, fight like hell. And when you get too tired to fight, then lay down and rest and let somebody else fight for you."

He lived by those words and used so much of his time left to raise awareness for cancer research. He specifically spent his efforts trying to make an impact on minorities facing the disease. But ultimately Scott lost his fight in January of 2015.

The V Foundation, the very organization that had honored Scott, joined with his employer ESPN to create the Stuart Scott Fund after his death, which gifts grants to organizations concentrating research efforts specifically focused on racial disparities in cancer outcomes as well as general cancer research lead by scientists from underrepresented groups.

But not only was the whole world listening when the famous orator preached his message back in 2014, perhaps most importantly, so too were his daughters. Now, Taelor and Syndi Scott are carrying on their father's legacy, keeping his voice alive, and using it to help others in the best way they know how—a social media campaign to raise awareness and funds for their late father's foundation. Taelor and Syndi explained their inspiration to Southern Living via email:

"Birthdays were always a "whole thing" in the Scott household. Starting from the moment you wake up, it was a day ALL about celebrating you. So as July 19, 2015 approached-which also would have been his milestone 50th birthday, having no plans and nothing to be excited about was the worst.

Wanting to share memories of our dad with each other and those who missed him too, we thought about an opportunity to create new living memories of our dad. So we invited, via Twitter, anyone who liked ice cream to meet us @Carvel, our favorite place to just share a scoop of ice cream and just be together. Scoops for Stu was born!"

Stuart Scott's birthday was July 19, and now his daughters look at this day as not only a way to honor his memory but as a call to action to continue his efforts. That first trip to Carvel has now turned into an ice cream party worldwide and the sisters' way to answer their dad's request to "let somebody else fight for you."

"Since our dad passed, we see July 19 as an opportunity to share the word about groundbreaking research efforts, share stories of survival, love and community battles for the precious lives close to us all. We always look forward to supporting further outreach, community building, and the V Foundation's role as a giant in organizing and fueling the people on the front lines of cure and care research and practice."

WATCH: How Sherry Pollex is Using Her Cancer Diagnosis as Fuel to Help Others Fight this Disease