Travel Virginia Buc-ee's Announces First-Ever Virginia Location Virginia is for Buc-ee's lovers. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Joe Hendrickson/Getty Images Buc-ee's is one step closer to world—er, Southern—domination with its announcement of its first-ever Virginia location this week. The 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces is planned for New Kent County. According to Richmond Times-Dispatch, the site is currently a "grassy parcel" on the Exit 211 interchange off I-64. The travel center plans to employ over 175 residents earning an average minimum wage of $16-18 per hour. Buc-ee's, beloved for its clean bathrooms and elevated food, was founded in 1982. Its first location outside of Texas opened in Alabama in 2019, spurring a rapid expansion throughout the Southeast with stores in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and now Virginia. "Buc-ee's Travel Center is a family-focused travel center featuring a wide range of freshly prepared foods including home-crafted bbq, custom made sandwiches, fresh salads and fruits, baked goods, and sweets as well as a unique collection of gifts, housewares, clothing, and weekend get-away gear," the company said in a statement shared by New Kent County - Economic Development Department. "Buc-ee's is open 24/7 and provides our guests with the cleanest restrooms and friendliest staff to be found anywhere; much less on I-64," the statement continues. "Buc-ee's is not a truck stop; 18 wheelers are not allowed on the property. Buc-ee's is a one-of-a-kind destination." The New Kent County Buc-ee's is scheduled to open in 2027.