Buc-ee’s Announces First-Ever Virginia Location

Meghan Overdeep
Published on March 7, 2023
Buc-ee’s is one step closer to world—er, Southern—domination with its announcement of its first-ever Virginia location this week. 

The 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces is planned for New Kent County. According to Richmond Times-Dispatch, the site is currently a “grassy parcel” on the Exit 211 interchange off I-64. The travel center plans to employ over 175 residents earning an average minimum wage of $16-18 per hour.  

Buc-ee's, beloved for its clean bathrooms and elevated food, was founded in 1982. Its first location outside of Texas opened in Alabama in 2019, spurring a rapid expansion throughout the Southeast with stores in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and now Virginia.

“Buc-ee’s Travel Center is a family-focused travel center featuring a wide range of freshly prepared foods including home-crafted bbq, custom made sandwiches, fresh salads and fruits, baked goods, and sweets as well as a unique collection of gifts, housewares, clothing, and weekend get-away gear,” the company said in a statement shared by New Kent County - Economic Development Department.  

“Buc-ee’s is open 24/7 and provides our guests with the cleanest restrooms and friendliest staff to be found anywhere; much less on I-64,” the statement continues. “Buc-ee’s is not a truck stop; 18 wheelers are not allowed on the property. Buc-ee’s is a one-of-a-kind destination.” 

The New Kent County Buc-ee’s is scheduled to open in 2027.

