How Buc-ee's Became the Most Popular Convenience Store in Texas

No road trip through Texas is complete without Beaver Nuggets and Dr. Pepper Icees, which of course can only be picked up at a Buc-ee's. The gas station and convenience store is a fixture in the South and boasts about having the best kolaches, tasty barbecue, and cleanest bathrooms in the country. Here's the story behind the gas station empire started by Arch Aplin III.

Aplin's grandparents, Arch and Mae Aplin, owned and ran a general mercantile and gas station they dubbed the Biggest Little Store in Catahoula Parish in the town of Harrisonburg. While their son, Arch Jr., went into construction in Texas, their grandson Arch III had inherited the family entrepreneurial streak.

After pumping gas and working at his grandparents' shop, he became aware of an empty lot in Lake Jackson, Texas—and he knew just what to do with it. In 1982, he opened a 3,000-square foot store at 899 Oyster Creek Drive on the border of Clute and Lake Jackson, according to Texas Monthly. Inspired by his longtime nickname, Beaver, and his beloved Lab, Buck, he named the store Buc-ee's with a cartoon beaver as its mascot.

The original store is still at 899 Oyster Creek Drive as a landmark to Aplin's mission. From the moment the store first opened, Aplin already. had big plans for the store's future, telling a local paper that a chain of Buc-ee's might be next.

Soon enough Buc-ee's was growing, although it took a while and a new partner, Don Wasek, to help them do it. The second Buc-ee's opened in 1985, but with a bigger footprint (6,000 square feet) and the first on-site kitchen offering sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and doughnuts. It just took off from there, opening 20 stores across Brazoria County during its first two decades. As they grew they added new, innovative features. As Texas Monthly reports, in 1989 they started selling clothing and fishing gear at their Buc-ee's Beach Store in Freeport, and started hosting live music in 1991 at their Lake Jackson icehouse, Uncle Buck's. Buc-ee's also is adamantly not a truck stop.

WATCH: Buc-ee's First Location Outside of Texas Opens in Alabama

It wasn't until 2003 when they opened their Luling, Texas outpost that Buc-ee's became the Buc-ee's we all know and love. Right off the interstate, it offered barbecue sandwiches, Buc-ee's branded T-shirts, and Beaver Nuggets. In 2006, it spread to 17,000 square feet and in 2009, it nearly doubled in size again, going from a convenience store to a roadside attraction. Now, Buc-ee's has 34 stores total and the self-proclaimed "Disney of convenience stores" has crossed state lines for the first time with its store in Baldwin County, Alabama, a giant 53,000-square-foot store off I-10. They plan to open several stores in Florida, too.

While Buc-ee's still boasts about having the Cleanest Restrooms in America (seriously, it's on their website), they have plenty of other ways to lure drivers off the road. They have freshly-roasted nuts that fill the stores with their alluring aroma, offer Icee flavors like Dr Pepper and Big Red that no one else seems to be able to get, a jaw-droppingly large fountain soda bar, fresh fudge, home décor, and all the Aggie gear you need to support Texas A&M. Then there are the Beaver Nuggets, addicting bites of caramel and sugar coated corn puffs.

They sell 13 varieties of fresh jerky and even more versions of kolaches,a popular baked treat brought to Texas by Czech immigrants. They sell their own trademarked surfboard, named the Buc-ee Board, and have a BBQ counter, called the Texas Round-Up, that offers some of the brisket, sliced sausage, turkey, and fresh-to-order sandwiches around.