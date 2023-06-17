This South Carolina Park Is The Only Spot In The U.S. To See All Eight Species Of Swans

Sumter, South Carolina has two big landmarks, Sandy Tomlinson—a retired teacher and long-time Sumter resident—says. The first is the town’s 125-year-old opera house with a stately clock tower that informs residents of the time from all four sides. The second is the world-famous Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

Swan Lake Iris Gardens is not your typical small-town botanical garden, though it certainly retains all of the charm and friendly feel. In fact, it’s the only public park in the United States where bird-lovers can find all eight species of swan. “It may be the only place in the whole world,” Sandy says, who dedicates her time to the continued beautification of the gardens on the Friends of Swan Lake Board.

Sandy Tomlinson

The prolific garden spans 150 acres in downtown Sumter and plays host to Bewick’s Swans, Black (Australian) Swans, Black-Necked Swans, Coscoroba Swans, Mute Swans, Trumpeter Swans, Tundra Swans (also known as Whistling Swans), and Whooper Swans, all intentionally brought to South Carolina with the goal of cultivating a haven for swans. The eight species have now inhabited Swan Lake for decades and bring forth dozens of cygnets (baby swans) each spring. It’s not an uncommon sight for a mother swan (female swans are called “pens”) to cart her babies around the lake on her back come April and May.

The park was gifted to the town in 1949 under very specific instructions by two prominent businessmen: No one would ever be charged to visit Swan Lake. If at any time the agreement was broken, the land would return to the families of Hamilton Carr Bland and A.T. Heath, Sr.

Sandy Tomlinson

Accidental Irises

Hamilton Carr Bland played another very important role in the garden’s renaissance, though he didn’t quite know it at the time. In fact, we covered his “lovely mistake” in our May 1998 issue of Southern Living.

An avid fisherman, Swan Lake once served as Mr. Bland’s private retreat. He purchased swampland adjacent to West Liberty Street with the hope of turning it into a fishing pond. He built up the banks with clippings and constructed little islands. Mr. Bland had also tried to landscape 30 acres of his home with Japanese iris bulbs—a disastrous failure. When they didn’t bloom, in 1927, the frustrated businessman had his gardener dig up the bulbs and throw them into the swamp.

Come spring, the Japanese irises burst forth from their watery grave, creating an “accidental garden” of purple and yellow hues. Visitors to Swan Lake Iris Gardens can now see over 120 varieties of iris painting the garden with colorful strokes in late spring. The irises are widely celebrated each year at Sumter’s Iris Festival over Memorial Day weekend, which holds the title of South Carolina’s longest-running continuous festival (81 years in 2023).

In addition to a spray of irises, Swan Lake Iris Gardens comes alive with camellias, hydrangeas, lilies, azaleas, daylilies, and Japanese magnolias—a small sampling of the garden’s 172 plant species. For each season, there is beauty to behold, Sandy says. In the winter, the city plants pansies to liven up the half-mile walk around the lake. In addition, the Friends of Swan Lake Board has implemented interactive learning stations throughout the park to help visitors understand the unique flora and fauna.

“Cyprus knees stick up all around the edge of the water,” Sandy says. “When the spring starts, there is light green surrounding the trees. In the fall, those little green leaves turn a beautiful golden color.”

Sandy Tomlinson

A Garden Fit To Eat

Swan Lake Iris Gardens is a horticultural paradise, and not just for the irises. On your walk around the lake, you’ll find side paths to visit the Butterfly Garden—planted to draw in one of the South’s most valuable pollinators—and the quirky Chocolate Garden.

Established in 2009, the Chocolate Garden is a labor of love from Sumter’s Master Gardeners, who care for the space voluntarily. The gardeners have planted chocolate cherry tomatoes, chocolate mini bell peppers, and chocolate corn, all vegetables with chocolate-colored qualities. Some of the flowers and herbs smell “chocolatey,” as well, like Chocolate Daisy, Chocolate Mint, and Chocolate Cosmos. (The list of chocolate-themed plants continues.) This creative addition to Swan Lake Iris Gardens is even brightened up with “white chocolate, strawberry, and banana-colored selections,” the garden’s website states, to present a jovial banana split illusion.

Sandy Tomlinson

Planning A Visit

To welcome guests into the park, the Friends of Swan Lake Board rallied together and raised two million dollars for a splashy new entrance. One million went toward a stunning sculpture from renowned artist and Sumter native Grainger McKoy, who unveiled “Seven Swans” in 2020. The sculpture stands at a dramatic twenty-four feet over a fountain and depicts seven swans coming out of the water, representing the Biblical Creation story.

Enter by the sculpture and wander through Swan Lake Iris Gardens for a botanical experience unlike any other in the South. In addition to the swans, bird lovers can spot herons, egrets, wood ducks, Canada geese, muscovies, and over two dozen other species. “Swan Lake is such a beautiful place to see,” Sandy says. “You can go out to the garden and relax on a bench or walk around. It's so calming. People come from all over to sit, think, and pray.”

Admission is always free—even during the highly anticipated Fantasy of Lights when Swan Lake Iris Gardens gets a million-light holiday makeover.

Swan Lake Iris Gardens is located at 822 West Liberty Street in Sumter, South Carolina and is open from 7:30 a.m. to dusk every day (exceptions during inclement weather and the Iris Festival). The Visitors Center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

