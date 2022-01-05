Animals and Wildlife

Most Recent

12-Year-Old Florida Boy Reels in 58-Pound Fish, Sets Two World Records
Nicholas Fano's giant crevalle jack smashed IGFA's previous Junior World Record.
Disney World Recycles Their Massive Gingerbread Displays By… Feeding Them to Wild Bees
Watch the incredible process unfold.
The Savannah Neighborhood With a Wild Peacock Problem
Beauty isn't everything, apparently.
Audubon Zoo in New Orleans Celebrates Christmas Eve Birth of Healthy Sumatran Orangutan
So cute!
Famous Florida Bald Eagle Couple Welcomes Rare Third Hatchling
"Though we have to prepare for the worst, we are hoping for the best as these beautiful birds continue to amaze us and prove that they are survivors!"
Record Number of Manatees Gather in Florida State Park Amid Unprecedented Deaths
Blue Spring State Park is a popular winter gathering spot for the gentle creatures.
Advertisement

More Animals and Wildlife

Rare Snowy Owl Appears in Washington, Stunning Local Birdwatchers
North American snowy owls typically don't travel farther south than the Great Lakes or Cape Cod area. 
Texas Teens Catch Giant Alligator Gar After Thinking It Was a Turtle
The goliath was almost 7 feet long!
Deer Breaks Into Tennessee School, Gets Stuck Inside Classroom
Horse Who Played Seabiscuit Dies at 24
Wildlife Officials Rescue Young Manatee Stranded on Dirt Road
Florida Bald Eagle Steals Shark from Fisherman in Incredible Video
Body Cam Footage Shows Miami Police Officer Rescue Young Dolphin From Fishing Net

"I got you buddy."

All Animals and Wildlife

The Difference Between an Alligator and a Crocodile
Why The Northern Cardinal is a Favorite Winter Bird
Ancient Artifacts Discovered in Stomach of Huge Mississippi Alligator
Watch Giant Pandas at Smithsonian's National Zoo Enjoy an Epic Snow Day
Raleigh Family Captures Footage of Rare Albino Deer  
"It's a Monster in Person": Huge Prehistoric Shark Tooth Turns up at South Carolina Construction Site
Black Lab Protects Her Family's Ducks from Alligator Attack
All About Bird-of-Paradise
60-Foot Louisiana Alligator Float to Join Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Birds of Prey 101: Raptors You'll Commonly Find in the South
Myrtle Beach Visitor Discovers Prehistoric Fossil While Hunting for Shark Teeth
What Is a Pie Bird and Why Do You Need One?
"Hangry" 7-Foot Alligator Chases People Through Wendy's Parking Lot in Florida
The Grumpy Gardener's Guide to Backyard Birds
Wildlife Researchers Urge Bird-Lovers to Remove Feeders
Big Alligator Joins Drive-Thru Line at Texas Taco Shop
Diver Discovers Giant Prehistoric Shark Tooth off Coast of Florida
What To Do with an Injured Bird
40 Southern Chicken Names for Your Favorite Bird
15 Deer-Resistant Plants
Florida Golfer Unfazed by Giant Alligator, Calmly Keeps Golfing
"I Did It My Own Way": Florida Man Catches Big Alligator in Trash Can, Stuns Internet
Bold Birds Are Stealing Fur off Unsuspecting Animals' Backs
Only in Florida: Large Alligator Filmed Strolling Through Publix Parking Lot
Tour Guides Rescue Wild Horse Stuck on Fence on Outer Banks
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com