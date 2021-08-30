Shelters Overflowing with Animals Evacuated Ahead of Hurricane Ida—Here's How You Can Help

Calling all animal lovers: the shelters that took in cats and dogs ahead of Hurricane Ida need your help.

In the days before Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, rescue groups across the country stepped up to get hundreds of adoptable pets out of harm's way. Now, they're looking for assistance with the overflow caused by the furry refugees.

Here are a few Southern organizations that have shared their pleas on Facebook:

The Jacksonville Humane Society in Florida is looking for fosters and adopters to help make space in their shelters, which are already bursting at the seams.

"We need fosters and adopters to help us move animals out of our shelters," the non-profit wrote on Facebook. "This means that we can help pets in Jacksonville and those who are in the track of the storm."

In South Florida, approximately 40 shelter dogs and cats arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County from rural areas in the path of Hurricane Ida. The animals are being given an opportunity to rest and hope to be available for adoption in the coming days.

Early Sunday morning, Operation Kindness in Carrollton, Texas, welcomed 51 animals from Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter. They're looking for adopters to help them make room for their cute evacuees.

In Oklahoma, the Humane Society of Tulsa recently helped evacuate 86 dogs and 41 cats from Hurricane Ida's path. They're looking for donations as well as good homes for their animals.

Marshall County Animal Shelter in Moundsville, West Virginia, is expecting "large transport" of pets this week, with "possibly more to come in the future weeks."

"Can you help?" the shelter wrote on Facebook. "The number one thing we need right now... ADOPTERS!"

Countless shelters and rescue organizations stepped up ahead of the Category 4 storm, but this crisis is far from over. Many more will need help in the coming days and weeks.