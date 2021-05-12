The Best Citronella Candles To Brighten Your Backyard and Keep Bites at Bay
Summer is right around the corner, and what better way to embrace the sunny season than by heading outside? But, as much as we love spending quality time with Mother Nature, the great outdoors isn't all glowing tans and breathtaking photo-ops. Maybe you didn't apply bug repellent, or perhaps you missed a spot, but getting a mosquito bite can make your time outside a less-than-sunny affair.
But, if you're looking for an easy way to keep those pesky mosquito bites to a minimum, picking up an outdoor citronella candle is a good place to start. They might be a backyard staple, but do citronella candles work? The short answer is yes. While the NPIC has no studies to confirm candle's efficacy, naturally occurring citronella oil is considered a repellant for those pesky critters. So, if you want to give yourself some peace of mind, you might as well add a candle (or five) to your e-cart.
- Best Citronella Candle at Amazon: Cutter 95784 Citronella Candle
- Best Citronella Candle at Walmart: WoodWick Cocowater Citronella Outdoor Candle
- Best Citronella Candle at Target: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4pk Mini Citronella Cement Candles
- Best Large Citronella Candle: Pottery Barn Wood Citronella Candle With Lid
- Best Citronella Candle for Camping: Coleman Scented Citronella Campfire Crackle Candle
- Best Soy Wax Citronella Candle: Aottom Citronella Candles
- Best Votives Citronella Candle: Exquizite Citronella Scented Candles Tea Lights Candles
- Best Stylish Citronella Candle: La Jolie Muse Citronella Candle
- Best Modern Citronella Candle: Threshold Ceramic Jar 5-Wick Lavender Citronella Candle
- Best Flameless Citronella Candle: Skeeter Screen Patio Egg Diffuser
- Best Rustic Citronella Candle: Stansport Citronella Bug Repellant Candle
- Best Scented Citronella Candle: Cutter Scented Citronella Candle
- Best Citronella Candle for Mosquitos: OFF! Citronella Scented Candle
- Best Tiki Citronella Candle: Deco Home Set of 4 Tikki Backyard Torch
- Best Bucket Citronella Candle: Cutter 95783 Citronella Candle
- Best Color-Changing Citronella Candle: Coleman Color Changing LED Citronella Outdoor Scented Candle
- Best Citronella Candle Lantern: Coleman Citronella Candle Outdoor Lantern
- Best Citronella Incense Sticks: Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Incense Sticks
- Best Coiled Citronella Candle: STRN Citronella Coils
- Best Budget Citronella Candle: Repel Insect Repellent Citronella Candle
Best Citronella Candle at Amazon: Cutter 95784 Citronella Candle
BUY IT: $7.98; amazon.com
There's a reason why Amazon's considered the Everything Store: The mass e-tailer truly sells everything—yes, including citronella candles. With over 2,800 positive reviews on Amazon, a 4.4/5 rating on the site, and an "Amazon's Choice" badge, Cutter's Copper 20-Ounce Candle is a winner. This triple-wick candle can burn up to 40 hours, so it'll hold up nicely against those breezy summer nights. Between the sturdy, copper construction and wide base, its container will ensure your candle stays put should a gust of wind blow by. Go ahead, add to your patio, garden, or porch—and take in that glorious glow.
Best Citronella Candle at Walmart: WoodWick Cocowater Citronella Outdoor Candle
BUY IT: $23.88; walmart.com
If Walmart is your preferred online retailer, you might want to consider WoodWick's citronella candle. Decked out with over 300 positive reviews, this option deftly bridges the gap between form and function. Not only do the four wicks offer excellent throw, but the wick's wood construction and unique shape also create a subtle crackling noise. (It's as if you have a front row seat to a roaring firepit.) The candle itself is placed in a spacious vessel that is stylish enough to be used as a planter once the wax has melted away. As a bonus, WoodWick's candle is available in four dreamy scents: Cocowater, Green Mandarin, Pink Hibiscus, and Vanilla Oud.
Best Citronella Candle at Target: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4pk Mini Citronella Cement Candles
BUY IT: $19.99; target.com
It doesn't matter if you shop on its site or roam those iconic, red and white aisles: Target is a stores where it's virtually impossible to buy just one thing. So, the next time you're filling your cart, virtual or physical, check out the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia mini citronella candles. The brand's co-founders, Chip and Joanna Gaines, put the modern farmhouse trend on the map—and they give the classic citronella candle a cool edge with these cement canisters. But, don't let this four-pack's size fool you: These candles might be small, but they can each burn for 15 hours.
Best Large Citronella Candle: Pottery Barn Wood Citronella Candle With Lid
BUY IT: $149; potterybarn.com
Looking for a candle that will last you a long time? Pottery Barn's wood citronella candle is designed to deliver. Decked out with a whopping seven wicks, this option burns for 62 hours. Size might be this Pottery Barn candle's main appeal, but it doesn't skimp on style. The wooden canister is great for an idyllic dinner al fresco. Thanks to its scrumptious scent—complete with notes of verbena leaves, pomelo, citronella, thyme, lemon balm, lavender, and rosemary—this citronella candle will appeal to all the senses.
Best Citronella Candle for Camping: Coleman Scented Citronella Campfire Crackle Candle
BUY IT: $5.99; amazon.com
Anyone who wants to embark on a weekend camping trip should definitely consider packing Coleman's citronella candle. Clocking in at six ounces, this tin option is a space-efficient way to keep mosquitoes at bay during your next camping trip. It even has an accompanying lid, so it will go unscathed when you're on the trail. And, thanks to its wooden wick—which creates a crackling sound when lit—you won't need to start the campfire. There are also three scents to choose from—campfire, pine, and s'mores—that pay homage to the entire outdoorsy experience. (We wouldn't blame you if you lit this option post-camping trip.
Best Soy Wax Citronella Candle: Aottom Citronella Candles
BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com
Believe it or not, your candle's wax makes a huge difference. For instance, paraffin wax is known to emit toxins—not to mention create some unfavorable soot around your candle's cannister. (Translation? It's not the best for you or your home.) Instead, opt for soy wax, which creates a slow, even burn. Not only is Aottom's citronella candle made with the "good" type of wax, but it also has a delicious lemongrass scent. Best of all? This option comes in a pack of nine, so you can always have some high-quality citronella candles on hand.
Best Votives Citronella Candle: Exquizite Citronella Scented Candles Tea Lights Candles
BUY IT: $9.30; amazon.com
As this set from Exquizite proves, big things often come in small packages. Clocking in at 1.5 inches in diameter and 0.625 inches thick, these votives are small enough to fit on a small side table or your outdoor bar cart. (Want to throw a fancy, multi-course meal? You can place a bunch of them on a long dining room table. Talk about a stylish dinner al fresco!) According to Exquizite, these candles will last for three to four hours, but don't worry: Available as a pack of 30, you'll have plenty of candles to go around.
Best Stylish Citronella Candle: La Jolie Muse Citronella Candle
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Just because citronella candles serve a utilitarian purpose—you know, to keep those pesky mosquitoes away—doesn't mean they can't look good, too. That's where La Jolie Muse's candle comes in. The first thing you'll notice is its colorful, marble-inspired canister, which is bound to make any outdoor space look inexplicably chic. (According to the brand, this design was inspired by Van Gogh.) La Jolie Muse's candle is almost too pretty to burn; however, this three-wicked style can hold a flame up to 30 hours. Go ahead, make it the centerpiece of your bistro table.
Best Modern Citronella Candle: Threshold Ceramic Jar 5-Wick Lavender Citronella Candle
BUY IT: $15; target.com
Calling all modernists: Prepare to fall in love with Threshold's citronella candle. Encased in a sleek, ceramic canister, this option will add a contemporary touch to any outdoor space. Of course, it has a lot more to offer than good looks. Laced with a soothing, lavender essential oil, this is one candle that will appeal to all the senses. Another great thing about Threshold's citronella candle? It's available in two sizes: a 16.3-ounce version that can burn up to 10 hours as well as a smaller, longer-lasting single-wick alternative.
Best Flameless Citronella Candle: Skeeter Screen Patio Egg Diffuser
BUY IT: $19.21; amazon.com
Like the idea of citronella candle, but are hesitant about having an open, flame ablaze in the middle of your outdoor soiree? Check out Skeeter Screen's Patio Egg Diffuser. With over 1,200 positive reviews on Amazon as well as a 4.3/5 rating on the site, Skeeter Screen offers a flameless alternative. Simply pour some of the formula into the top of the ceramic egg and the natural oils will work their magic to repel insects. This option even comes with a woven net, so you can hang it inside your greenhouse, screened porch, or patio. And, you won't have to worry about extinguishing the flame after a fun night.
Best Rustic Citronella Candle: Stansport Citronella Bug Repellant Candle
BUY IT: $13.99; walmart.com
Want to bring that Southern hospitality spirit to your outdoor space? Look no further than Stansport's Citronella Bug Repellant Candle. Decked out in a galvanized steel container, this option will appeal to anyone who loves a modern farmhouse aesthetic. The container even has a bucket handle, so you can easily transport it from inside of your home to the great outdoors. With 14 ounces of citronella-laced wax, this candle looks good and will help combat those nasty bug bites. As for where you should place this candle? Bring it to the park. Place it near your serving table at your next barbecue. The options are endless.
Best Scented Citronella Candle: Cutter Scented Citronella Candle
BUY IT: $8.99; walmart.com
Contrary to popular belief, a citronella candle has a lot more to offer than a gorgeous glow and minimal bug bites for you. If you're craving an option that appeals to all the senses, check out this fragrant option from Cutter. The brand might be known for controlling pests, but it turns out Cutter has a knack for creating great scents, too. With soothing notes of lavender and vanilla, this citronella candle will make your outdoor space smell like a blooming, candy-coated garden. But, if lavender and vanilla isn't your preferred fragrance, Cutter has plenty of other scents such as Tropical Oasis, Cinnamon Spice, and Fresh Rain.
Best Citronella Candle for Mosquitos: OFF! Citronella Scented Candle
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
Though citronella candles are a stylish alternative to typical bug spray, it's important that yours actually works. (After all, a gorgeous, flickering flame is all fun and games until you're covered in bites that are unbearably itchy.) So, if you're looking for a citronella candle that packs a punch, reach for this option from OFF! If the brand sounds familiar, you've probably purchased its popular repellent, so you can expect that same bug-busting formula in this candle. (No wonder this candle earned hundreds of favorable reviews and an "Amazon's Choice" badge.) It can burn for up to 25 hours, so you can enjoy this option all night long—and then some.
Best Tiki Citronella Candle: Deco Home Set of 4 Tikki Backyard Torch
Want to take your citronella candles to new heights? You'll find a lot to love about this set from Deco Home. Made with a sturdy iron and fiberglass wick, this 60-inch pole gives the traditional tiki torch an elevated edge. It even comes with a snuffer so you can easily extinguish your tropical flame. Simply place your torches six to eight feet away from each other, fill the canister with citronella oil, and light it up. Whether you place them around your outdoor dining nook or along your walkway, Deco Home's torches are designed to deliver.
Best Bucket Citronella Candle: Cutter 95783 Citronella Candle
BUY IT: $5.98; amazon.com
If you're looking for a candle that hits that sweet spot between form and function, check out this bucket style from Cutter. There's a reason why it has over 4,000 reviews on Amazon, a 4.4/5 rating on the site, and an "Amazon's Choice" badge. This one blends Cutter's popular, bite-eliminating formula with an easy-to-carry bucket canister. This citronella candle can be burned for up to 30 hours and once it's done, it can be used as a pail.
Best Color-Changing Citronella Candle: Coleman Color Changing LED Citronella Outdoor Scented Candle
BUY IT: $8.46; walmart.com
At their core, all candles offer a warm, entrancing glow. But, if you want to give your citronella candle a technicolored edge, check out Coleman's Color Changing LED option. At first glance, it looks like any other citronella candle: The eight-ounce option has a traditional white canister and can burn for up to 25 hours. The twist? Coleman's version also has a colorful LED bulb that illuminates while your candle is lit. Plus, that bulb changes colors, giving your outdoor area a lively flair. Whether you're spicing up your campsite or making your backyard dance party-ready, this option is certainly worth adding to your cart.
Best Citronella Candle Lantern: Coleman Citronella Candle Outdoor Lantern
BUY IT: $5.86; walmart.com
For a citronella candle that will last a long time, check out this lantern from Coleman. Designed to burn for at least 70 hours, it will give you a lot of mileage this summer. And, thanks to its enclosed canister, you won't have to worry about this candle going awry. In fact, the lantern even comes with a reusable cap that will protect your flame from spontaneous rain or debris.
Best Citronella Incense Sticks: Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Incense Sticks
BUY IT: $30; amazon.com
Though we love citronella candles as much as the next outdoor enthusiast, we realize that others might prefer incense sticks. In that case, can we offer you this bite-eliminating option from Murphy's Naturals? Made with a combination of oils like lemongrass, rosemary, cedar, peppermint, and, of course, citronella, these little sticks will protect you from pesky mosquitoes for up to 2.5 hours. They're also free of petroleum, dyes, harsh chemicals, and synthetic fragrances, so you can light them with confidence.
Best Coiled Citronella Candle: STRN Citronella Coils
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
Ready to give your citronella fix an artful edge? Meet STRN's Citronella Coil Incense. Perfect for outdoor and indoor use—just in case those bugs creep inside—this option uses natural clay and infused citronella oil to keep bites to a minimum. But, the coil shape will give your citronella a "wow" factor. Simply light one end and the coil will burn up to 19 minutes, leaving a delightful scent in its wake. Yes, please!
Best Budget Citronella Candle: Repel Insect Repellent Citronella Candle
BUY IT: $6.97; amazon.com
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to spend a small fortune to keep your skin bite-free this summer. Case in point: Repel's citronella candle. Clocking in at a whopping 20 ounces, this option can burn for up to 40 hours, making it a must-have for an adventurous weekend. Plus, it comes in a sturdy, portable container that can fit nicely on your patio, porch, or balcony. All of this for under $10? Consider us sold!