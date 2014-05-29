When It's Time To Cut Your Losses and Prune Winter-Damaged Plants
If hope springs eternal in the garden, what happened to your shrub or tree that remains bare? Did it forget spring is almost over, or did it skip a year of growth? No, but this might be a sign to cut your losses and prune your damaged plant.
As with many cold winters, it takes a toll on plants. This winter, broadleaf evergreens like gardenia, loropetalum, and creeping fig showed the first apparent damage. This damage looks like brown, toasty foliage instead of lush green leaves. But later, Grumpy noticed numerous deciduous plants that should be leafing out in spring hadn't.
For example, many French hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla), like the one above owned by faithful reader Ellen Grooms, either were a total mass of naked brown stems or looked dead at the top with only green shoots coming up from the bottom. Grumpy heard similar complaints about crepe myrtles and Japanese maples (especially from people in the Upper South and parts of the North), as well as pomegranate and fig trees.
So, What's Happening With These Plants?
Branches leaf out in spring. If they do not leaf out in spring, they are dead. Branches don't skip a year in leafing out—no matter what you've heard elsewhere.
So get out the loppers and pruners this weekend and cut off the dead branches. Leave alone any growth coming up from the bottom of a hydrangea because if your hydrangea happens to be a reblooming type, like 'Endless Summer' or 'All Summer Beauty,' it will still bloom in the upcoming season. If not, you'll have to wait until next year for blooms.
As for crepe myrtle, pomegranate, and fig, cut off all dead branches. If a trunk is dead, cut it to the ground. Luckily, these plants all flower and fruit on new growth. Cut off the dead branches from Japanese maples, too.
They'll all grow back quickly to regain their former glory—just in time for the next winter's big freeze.