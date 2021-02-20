Paper Napkins Are the Secret to These Blue and White Chinoiserie Easter Eggs

You can never go wrong with blue and white and, this year, we're proving it yet again with these DIY blue and white chinoiserie Easter eggs. It's an unbelievably easy DIY project that only uses a few supplies, thanks to a smart use of chinoiserie paper napkins. These handmade eggs will look gorgeous in a bowl, pretty on a platter, or used as a place card for your Easter dinner. Here's how to make blue and white paper napkin Easter eggs, in just three steps.