Paper Napkins Are the Secret to These Blue and White Chinoiserie Easter Eggs
Opt for white craft eggs so you can use these beauties year after year.
You can never go wrong with blue and white and, this year, we're proving it yet again with these DIY blue and white chinoiserie Easter eggs. It's an unbelievably easy DIY project that only uses a few supplies, thanks to a smart use of chinoiserie paper napkins. These handmade eggs will look gorgeous in a bowl, pretty on a platter, or used as a place card for your Easter dinner. Here's how to make blue and white paper napkin Easter eggs, in just three steps.
- White craft eggs
- Chinoiserie napkins
- Scissors
- Matte Mod Podge
- Paint brush
Start by cutting out floral shapes from your paper napkins. Separate the two-ply napkins and just use the top layer for this project.
Brush a thin layer of Mod Podge onto the section of egg you are starting with. We like having space between the floral napkin cut outs, rather than wrapping the egg with one big piece of the napkin.