This Clever Organizer Keeps Your Christmas Lights From Tangling—And It’s Only $23

Decorating for Christmas is a tradition many people are eager to get underway at the start of the season, but taking everything down can feel like a tedious chore. Luckily there are ways to quickly organize that will make it even more enjoyable to start decorating next year. One simple thing you can do is to pack your Christmas lights away in this helpful organizer that’s available at Amazon for under $25.

The Zober Christmas light storage box is made from a heavy-duty fabric that’s water- and tear-resistant. It comes with four plastic holders that are each designed to hold strands of lights with up to 200 bulbs. The best news is the combination of the box and the holders keeps lights neatly wound and tangle-free, so putting them back up next year will be a breeze.

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

“I’ve never had an organized way of storing Christmas lights. This system is really neat looking, and I won’t be untangling light strands for hours next year,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Not only does the Christmas storage box keep your lights organized inside, but the exterior of the box assists with order too. It’s available in festive Christmas colors like red and green for quick holiday identification, and it has a card slot that’s designed for you to add a label. Plus, the two reinforced handles help to make transport from your basement, garage, or shed simple and hassle-free.

“This storage box was better than expected… [The] lid fits tight, and there is a small window for a label,” shared a shopper who declared that the system allows them to “feel very organized and efficient.” Another reviewer added, “I was able to store eight strings of lights that fit very comfortably. I especially like that it’s in a red box, so it will be easy to identify the box during the holiday.”

The Zober Christmas lights box promises to prevent you from starting or ending your holiday season with tangled strands of lights. So, pick up the Christmas storage container while it’s still in stock for just $23.