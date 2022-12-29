This Clever Organizer Keeps Your Christmas Lights From Tangling—And It’s Only $23

The tear-resistant box features four holders for separating strands.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zober Christmas Light Storage Box
Photo:

Amazon

Decorating for Christmas is a tradition many people are eager to get underway at the start of the season, but taking everything down can feel like a tedious chore. Luckily there are ways to quickly organize that will make it even more enjoyable to start decorating next year. One simple thing you can do is to pack your Christmas lights away in this helpful organizer that’s available at Amazon for under $25.

The Zober Christmas light storage box is made from a heavy-duty fabric that’s water- and tear-resistant. It comes with four plastic holders that are each designed to hold strands of lights with up to 200 bulbs. The best news is the combination of the box and the holders keeps lights neatly wound and tangle-free, so putting them back up next year will be a breeze. 

Zober Christmas Light Storage Box

Amazon

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

“I’ve never had an organized way of storing Christmas lights. This system is really neat looking, and I won’t be untangling light strands for hours next year,” wrote a five-star reviewer

Not only does the Christmas storage box keep your lights organized inside, but the exterior of the box assists with order too. It’s available in festive Christmas colors like red and green for quick holiday identification, and it has a card slot that’s designed for you to add a label. Plus, the two reinforced handles help to make transport from your basement, garage, or shed simple and hassle-free.

“This storage box was better than expected… [The] lid fits tight,  and there is a small window for a label,” shared a shopper who declared that the system allows them to “feel very organized and efficient.” Another reviewer added, “I was able to store eight strings of lights that fit very comfortably. I especially like that it’s in a red box, so it will be easy to identify the box during the holiday.” 

The Zober Christmas lights box promises to prevent you from starting or ending your holiday season with tangled strands of lights. So, pick up the Christmas storage container while it’s still in stock for just $23. 

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fleece-Lined Leggings Tout
Level-Up Your Winter Dress Game With These Cozy, Top-Selling Fleece-Lined Tights
balsam hill christmas decor
Balsam Hill’s Annual Clearance Sale Is Here With Prices On Trees, Wreaths, And Christmas Decor Up To 60% Off
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Tout
Shoppers Say This Portable Space Heater Is ‘Surprisingly Efficient’ In Small Spaces—And It’s Only $34
Holiday Storage Sale Tout
10 Holiday Storage Solutions That Make Decorating (And Packing Back Up) Easy, All On Sale For Black Friday
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Amazon Has A Secret ‘Very Merry’ Sale Happening Right Now—Score Vacuums, Holiday Decor, And More Up To 81% Off
CLOZZERS Wrapping Paper Storage Container tout
Keep Wrapping Paper Neat And Tidy With This Holiday Storage Organizer That's On Sale With A Hidden Coupon
NYE Hosting Roundup tout
9 Entertaining Essentials That Will Make You The Ultimate Host, Starting At Just $9
Close up multicolor Christmas string lights on floor
5 Tangle-Free Tips For Storing Christmas Lights
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit tout
A Family Gift For The Household Is A Genius Last-Minute Buy—Here Are 12 Of Our Favorites
Wrapping Each Branch with Lights
What To Do With Your Christmas Tree After The Holidays
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
Classic Velvet Stockings tout
8 Timeless Stockings That Will Hang On Your Mantle For Years—All Under $35
wreath in front of cinderella's castle
See How Disney Creators Make More Than 1,000 Handmade Wreaths For The Holidays
Cleaning Refrigerator
10 January Chores To Freshen Up Your Home For 2023
Christmas Wrapping Paper Storage
The Best Christmas Decoration Storage Ideas for Trees, Ornaments, Wrapping, and More