Ziploc Just Solved the Most Annoying Thing About Their Bags

It’s like a scene straight out of one of those quicker-picker-upper paper towel commercials. You’ve grabbed a zip-top bag, and have it propped up just right to fill it with something saucy. Perhaps you’re preparing a mixture to marinade meat, packing up leftovers from your family’s stew dinner, setting aside beach snacks to pack in your cooler, or doling out portions of a make-ahead meal to thaw and reheat for another day.

Regardless of the exact scenario, chances are you can vividly picture this scene because you’ve been there, too. Everything is going smoothly until–splash–the plastic storage bag falls down on the job, and the contents spill all over your counter…and the floor. Within seconds, the recipe has ended up everywhere except for where you actually want it to be: inside the bag.

As of late July 2023, Ziploc has your food storage game even more on lock. Inspired by user feedback requesting a sturdier, easier-to-fill bag, their new Ziploc Stay Open Design Bags were designed to drastically reduce the risk of this messy matter ever occurring again.



Existing Ziploc Features We Count On

Microwave-safe

BPA-free

Available in storage and freezer-friendly styles

Sold in quart and gallon sizes

Integrate the brand’s “Grip n’ Seal technology” for an easy and tight closure that promises to preserve freshness longer than the typical zip-top bag

New Ziploc Features We're Excited For

A cuffed opening, which folds down to make the “mouth” of the bag larger and easier to pour into

A cross-hatched design on the bottom, which helps the bags stay upright on their own



Beyond fan feedback, this Ziploc 2.0 might also be motivated by the stiff competition from sustainable brands like Stasher, which offer Reusable Silicone Stand-Up Mega Bags leak-free, easy-to-fill, large-format storage (plus the bonus of what they market as “endless reusability”).

According to a Ziploc release about the product, “since this bag stays open on its own, you can finally pour with more confidence.” It’s like having “an extra set of hands in the kitchen,” they add, and we’ll take any extra hands we can rally up. Now can we get those hands to help with meal prep, too?

You should be able to find Ziploc Stay Open Design Bags at retailers near you, including Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart, as well as on Amazon and other online shops. Expect to invest between $5 and $15 per package, depending on your location, the store, and the number of bags in the box. That’s a fair price to pay to steer clear of those sticky spills—and the cost for all those paper towels you go through (and the time it takes) to clean things up.

