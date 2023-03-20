This Darling Under-$45 Smocked Dress With 2,100 Five-Star Ratings Is Perfect For Easter

Have you found your Easter dress? This year’s holiday falls on Sunday, April 9, so there are still a few short weeks to find something you love. And we have to say the best dresses are those you can restyle and rewear long into summer. If you’re looking for such a find, Amazon shoppers spotted this darling smocked dress that you can scoop up for under $45.

With 2,100 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, the Zesica smocked midi dress has climbed into the top five best-sellers in Amazon’s Women’s Casual Dresses category. The dress is made from 100 percent rayon, and it’s available in 28 colors in sizes XS to XXL (the brand has a handy sizing chart that’s worth referencing). And shoppers say it’s comfortable and easy to wear, whether you’re dressing up or dressing down.

BUY IT: $42.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

“I ordered this dress for my rehearsal dinner for my wedding, and I loved it! Super comfy and flattering, and it has pockets,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I wore this dress to an outdoor summer wedding and had many compliments! It fits just as expected, the color is rich, and the material was perfect,” shared a different shopper.

The playful, machine-washable dress has plenty of highlights, including the fact that it simply slips on over your head, so you don’t have to worry about hassling with zippers. Plus, it has a crew neckline, cap sleeves with ruffles, and an on-trend midi length. The best thing about it is you can dress it up for Easter with heels or wedges and then continue to wear it throughout the summer with your go-to sandals or sneakers.

“It's hard for me to truly explain just how much I love this dress,” began one reviewer, adding, “I love that it's so easy to throw on!” Another shopper said that it’s “so comfy, flattering, modest, and cute.”

Easter will be here before we know it, but there’s still time to order a Zesica smocked dress to wear on the holiday and well beyond while it’s in stock and priced from $43 at Amazon.