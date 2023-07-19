Zac Brown Shares Update On John Driskell Hopkins Following ALS Diagnosis: “He Is Our Brother”

Zac Brown took time out of his band’s busy touring schedule to share a health update on founding member, John Driskell Hopkins, with People over the weekend. Hopkins, or “Hop,” revealed that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative neuromuscular disorder also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2022.

“It’s been tough for Hop and our band, but he is our brother and we’re doing all that we can to support him every day,” the Zac Brown Band lead singer said during their stop in Chicago on Sunday.

Brown expressed his appreciation for the band’s fans, or "Zamily," who have contributed to Hopkins' fundraising efforts for ALS.

“Thanks to our Zamily, we’ve been able to make big strides with supporting Hop’s organization Hop on a Cure in finding and providing the resources and support needed to help find a cure for ALS,” Brown said.

Hopkins spoke to People exclusively about his health and what keeps him motivated through his ongoing battle.

"I don't feel a lot different than I did last year. I can tell that some things are continuing to slow down," he shared. "My voice is being affected and that's something that I really notice as a singer, but I'm still playing and I'm still performing and still singing."

Hopkins was diagnosed with ALS in December 2021, following several years of stiffness and balance issues. The Texas native founded Hop on a Cure not long after.

According to the foundation's website, every 90 minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with ALS, which currently has no cure. The life expectancy of those affected is usually three to five years from when the symptoms first appear, however, around 10 percent of people with ALS survive for 10 or more years.

"Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start," Hopkins said in a May 2022 video announcing his diagnosis," we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing going forward."

"God willing," he continued, "I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come."

