Puppies Saved By South Carolina Police After High Speed Chase

Police in South Carolina found the most adorable - and cuddly - stolen goods over the weekend.

Burglars stole four wrinkly face puppies from a home and led police on a high-speed chase that started in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ended in a crash in York County, South Carolina.

A successful pursuit usually ends with no injuries and a suspect’s arrest. This successful pursuit also ended with the rescue of puppies.

The suspects, who ran from the crash scene, were later apprehended thanks to the work of the York County - you guessed it - canine unit and they were taken back to Charlotte where they will face charges.

Trent Faris, Public Information Officer for the York County Sheriff’s office, was off duty when a deputy texted him pictures of the officers holding the puppies with the message, “I’ve got a good one for you.”

The puppies - whose breed is unknown but look to be a Bulldog mix, according to Faris, have been safely returned to their owner.