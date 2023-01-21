Puppies Saved By South Carolina Police After High Speed Chase

The most adorable stolen goods recovered after a burglary.

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023
York County Officers With Puppies
Photo:

York County Sheriff's Office

Police in South Carolina found the most adorable - and cuddly - stolen goods over the weekend.  

 Burglars stole four wrinkly face puppies from a home and led police on a high-speed chase that started in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ended in a crash in York County, South Carolina.    

A successful pursuit usually ends with no injuries and a suspect’s arrest. This successful pursuit also ended with the rescue of puppies.  

The suspects, who ran from the crash scene, were later apprehended thanks to the work of the York County - you guessed it - canine unit and they were taken back to Charlotte where they will face charges.  

Trent Faris, Public Information Officer for the York County Sheriff’s office, was off duty when a deputy texted him pictures of the officers holding the puppies with the message, “I’ve got a good one for you.”   

The puppies - whose breed is unknown but look to be a Bulldog mix, according to Faris, have been safely returned to their owner.

