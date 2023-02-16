We’re Calling It: This New Activewear Collection From Spanx Will Be Its Most Popular Yet

Although we’re a few weeks away from the official start of spring, it’s never too early to start refreshing your wardrobe for the season. If you’re thinking about adding a few new additions to your athleisure lineup, Spanx is heeding your call. Its newest collection just launched today, and it’s filled with darling skorts, tops, and tanks perfect for everything from workouts to errand runs.

Spanx’s latest edition to its curated collection of athleisure pieces is Yes Pleats!, a three-piece collection that includes a skort, a tank top, and a T-shirt that are all available in sizes XS to 3X. Of course, as its name suggests, all three pieces are decked out in perfectly placed pleats. Plus, each item is “flattering and versatile,” according to the brand, and we think all three are destined for popularity on the pickleball and tennis courts this season.

The Yes Pleats! Skort has a “flirty and loose fit,” according to Spanx, and it’s also made with four-way stretch from a sweat-wicking fabric with UPF 50+ protection to help you to move freely throughout your workout. Like any great skort, this one includes the brand’s Booty Boost built-in short that promises to keep chafing away, and it also has a side pocket to hold your phone while you’re on the go. The skort is $88 and available in Very Black, White Cloud, or Lavender Lust.

If you’re looking for a new type of tank top, don’t miss the Yes Pleats! Tank. Just like the skort, the tank also has sweat-wicking and quick-drying properties to keep you comfortable and dry whether you’re on the court or on a walk. You can also expect to find a fun button closure at the back of the neck for added style, and you won’t have to worry about your bra straps showing because the tank top’s wide straps promise to cover them. Shop this piece in neutrals like Pine Stone, Very Black, and White Cloud for $88.

The final piece in the Yes Pleats! Collection is this new T-shirt. The pleats are the standout, but the short sleeves and UPF 50+ protection offer even more defense against the sun’s strong spring and summer rays. You can still expect to experience the same sweat-wicking and quick-drying material as the other items in the line, and you’ll also notice the same fun back button closure at the neck as the tank top. But unlike the other two pieces, this one is available in White Cloud, Very Black, and classic Midnight Navy.

Between traditional workouts and the start of spring tennis and pickleball leagues, we think word will get out about Spanx’s Yes Pleats! Collection. So, scoop up the skort, tank top, and T-shirt for $88 each while the stock and in season colors are in stock.