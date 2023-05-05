"Yellowstone" Officially Ending With Season 5 In November

An untitled “sequel series” will premiere in December.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Published on May 5, 2023
Published on May 5, 2023
Kevin Costner Yellowstone
Photo:

Paramount

Well folks, after months of rumors and rampant speculation, the news we’ve been dreading is finally here: Yellowstone is officially coming to an end.

Variety reports that the final episodes of the juggernaut series’ fifth season will launch in November. But it’s not the end of the Dutton Ranch saga... at least not entirely. Network execs confirmed this morning that an untitled “sequel series” from Taylor Sheridan has been ordered and is set to debut on Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December.

Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits—from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement per Variety

Details of the sequel series have yet to be revealed, but previous reports suggest that Matthew McConaughey and several characters from Yellowstone are all attached to the project. 

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a statement.

The news comes after reports that Paramount was looking to end the show in its “current form” with the second half of this season due to disagreements over shooting schedules with Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton in the record-breaking series. It’s been a chaotic few months for Costner, who is currently working on a new History Channel docuseries. Earlier this week it was announced that his 18-year marriage had come to an end.

This is a developing story. 

