Paramount Is Hosting A "Yellowstone" Marathon This Weekend

This Fourth of July is shaping up to be quite a scorcher, and Paramount Network has just the thing to keep you comfortable.

A long holiday weekend of hiding from the heat dome is the perfect time to catch up on (or finally dive into) Yellowstone. Or maybe you want to watch it all over again for the beginning? Whatever your reasons, the network is hosting a marathon of the series this weekend, re-airing every drama-filled minute of the Dutton family saga for us while we enjoy the air conditioning.

Starting on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. EST, the network will air all five seasons of Yellowstone, the record-breaking show which follows the machinations of the Dutton family and the employees of their Montana ranch. After launching on Friday, the marathon will continue at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday and Sunday, and 12 p.m. EST on Monday and Tuesday.

Fans already know that the fifth season of Taylor Sheridan’s seminal series is only half complete. Kevin Costner’s contentious departure resulted in a delay filming the remaining half. It’s been a long wait, but the dust appears to have settled. The second half of Yellowstone’s fifth and final season is expected to return in November.

Fortunately, it’s not the end of the Duttons… not by a long shot. An untitled “sequel series” from Sheridan has been ordered and is set to debut on Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a statement.

Happy watching!

