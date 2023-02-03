America Is Experiencing A Surge In 'Yellowstone'-Inspired Baby Names

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Published on February 3, 2023
Kayce Dutton Yellowstone
Photo:

Paramount

When it comes to inspiring baby names, Yellowstone takes other popular television shows to the train station. 

According to data from baby formula site OrganicBabyFormula.com, Yellowstone-related names are dominating the top positions of TV-themed baby names. 

And we mean dominating. In 2018—the year the Kevin Costner-fronted Western debuted—approximately 3 babies out of a million were named "Rip." But in 2022, after the show had exploded in popularity, approximately 74 babies out of a million were named "Rip." That’s an increase of over 2,000 percent! 

Meanwhile, Dutton, the last name of the fictional family at the heart of the melodrama, took the top spot with an increase of 3,300 percent. Kayce and Laramie also made it into the top 10. 

Click to expand the full list below:

Yellowstone Baby Names

OrganicBabyFormula.com

OrganicBabyFormula.com reportedly based the list on data from the US Social Security Administration (SSA). According to a news release, this was done by using rankings from Rotten Tomatoes to identify the top 100 shows from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Character names from these shows were then run through the SSA's baby name database to determine how much certain names have increased in popularity. Note: Only names that had an obvious correlation were used.

Yellowstone broke the record for most-watched cable TV show in the last five years in 2021. Season 5 will resume this summer. 

