"Yellowstone" Is Currently Filming In This Tiny Texas Town

Hollywood has come to small-town Texas!

Crews transformed the tiny town of Venus into Hardin, Montana, to film scenes of the hit drama Yellowstone today.

"They've repainted some stuff on the square, changed the names of some of the buildings to match what you'd see in Montana in their episode," Venus Fire Department Chief Richard Allen told CBS News.

By Tuesday morning, a number of downtown storefronts had had their signage and names changed for the scene.

"It's very exciting for our small town," Chief Allen said. "We've had other movies filmed here, but this one is pretty much the biggest we've had so far. I think it will give people a chance to come in and see what our town has to offer.”

Venus, which is located about 30 miles south of Arlington, has a population of just under 6,000. Founded in 1903, the historic look of the town square was reportedly a big draw for the production.

James Burgess, the mayor of Venus, told residents to watch out for traffic as parts of the town will be blocked for filming for the majority of the day. He told WFAA that he doesn’t know exactly what they’re filming, but he was able to reveal that the Venus scene involves a podium, stage, and approximately 150 extras.

Season five of Yellowstone premiered on Sunday night. It's reported that 8.8 million viewers tuned in for more Dutton family drama—a 10 percent increase from last season.

In the series, Dutton Ranch borders Yellowstone National Park, though in reality, the vast majority of filming takes place more than 200 miles away in western Montana.

Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

