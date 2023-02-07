'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension

If there’s one thing we can expect from Yellowstone it’s drama, and according to one report, all that in-fighting has spilled over into production.

Sources told Deadline that Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Global, and Paramount Network, are moving to end the show in its “current form” with the second half of this season. If that weren’t shocking enough, they’re also reportedly working on a potential “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga” helmed by none other than Matthew McConaughey.

The rumored reason behind a possible end stems from alleged disagreements over shooting schedules with Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton in the record-breaking series.

According to Deadline, Costner, who had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting on Yellowstone, only wanted to film for 50 days for the first part of the current season. For the second half of season five, the Oscar-winner only wanted to spend a week shooting.

Neither McConaughey nor Costner have commented, and Paramount Network has responded only vaguely to the news.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” Paramount Network said in a statement. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The first half of the current season aired its midseason finale January 1. Season 5 will resume this summer.

This story is developing.

