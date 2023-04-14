On-Screen 'Yellowstone' Couple Confirms Real-Life Romance

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play Walker and Laramie on the hit series, became Instagram official this week.

Published on April 14, 2023
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison
Photo:

Variety/Getty Images; Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images 

Walker and Laramie are a real-life couple!

It turns out that Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play the on-screen lovers on the hit series, are dating off-screen too. 

The couple revealed their real-life romance via a photo shared to Bingham’s Instagram account Wednesday. The picture shows Bingham and Harrison in clad jeans, muck boots, and matching camouflage jackets, kissing in front of a soaring bonfire.

“More than a spark,” the actor/musician captioned the ‘gram along with a flame emoji.

Harrison chimed in in the comments, writing, “I love you, cowboy.”

Bingham, 42, has played the role of Walker, an ex-con who works as a hand on the Dutton ranch, since Yellowstone premiered in 2018. His character became romantically involved with Harrison's character, barrel racer Laramie, after she was introduced as Lloyd’s love interest in season three. Fans of the show will recall the dramatic love triangle that unfolded throughout season four as one of the highlights of that season. 

It seems that that juicy plot line spilled over into the real world… with considerably less bunkhouse drama, we hope! 

Bingham, a Grammy-winning musician, has three children with his ex-wife Anna Axster, who he was married to until 2021. Harrison, 33, was linked to One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols until 2020.

Yellowstone, which is currently in the middle of its fifth season, was set to return in summer 2023, however, the show’s status is unclear after reports that Kevin Costner may want out of the Paramount hit. 

