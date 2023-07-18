"Yellowstone" Is Headed To CBS

Good news for all you cord-cutters out there: Yellowstone is headed to broadcast television!

CBS will air the series as part of its revised fall schedule amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes, Deadline reports. The Kevin Costner-led drama, previously only available on the Paramount Network cable channel, will head to broadcast TV this fall, taking the place of The Equalizer on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.

CBS’s airing of Yellowstone will begin with season one. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Paramount initially announced the second half of Yellowstone's fifth and final season would land this summer, but scheduling disputes between Costner and producers ultimately pushed the date back to November. It's unclear how the strikes will affect those plans.

Yellowstone isn’t the only Paramount series to head to CBS this fall. The network will also introduce the original UK incarnation of Ghosts to its lineup as well as welcome back SEAL Team.

With no end to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in sight, CBS has revised its fall schedule to rely heavily on reality programming, according to Deadline. In addition to two new unscripted shows—Buddy Games and Lotería Loca—the network plans to run The Amazing Race and Survivor on Wednesdays in 90-minute blocks. Big Brother and The Challenge USA will reportedly join them as they extend into the fall.

This is a developing story.

