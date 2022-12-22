Level-Up Your Winter Dress Game With These Cozy, Top-Selling Fleece-Lined Tights

It’s officially party season, and the temperatures are drastically dipping, rendering your standard paper-thin leggings and tights useless against the harsh winter elements. It might be time to update your wardrobe with some cold-weather-approved layers, but don’t give up on your pretty dresses just yet. Amazon shoppers are setting themselves up for the frosty season ahead with the X-Cheng Fleece-Lined Tights.

Stay toasty all winter long with the faux-translucent tights customers call a “winter essential” for their closets. The fuzzy interior wraps your legs in a warm polyester-cotton fleece and is blended with a hint of spandex, providing the tights with a soft stretch for a flattering shaping effect that’s comfortable enough to wear all day. The unique mix creates the illusion of traditional sheer tights, except this machine-washable pair won’t run or rip thanks to the thick material. The fleece-lined leggings are available in black, brown, and gray and run from small to extra-large, although customers suggest ordering them a size up for ultimate comfort.

Amazon

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

Shoppers affirmed the thermal tights fit well under dresses and skirts without compromising warmth, with one writing, "I can wear skirts in the winter! It's like my wardrobe has doubled in size!" They added that while the top-selling women's tights keep them cozy, they're "not too warm" and comfortable to wear indoors. And for under $30, they're a steal.

Related: Keep Wrapping Paper Neat And Tidy With This Holiday Storage Organizer That's On Sale With A Hidden Coupon

A second reviewer who had "given up on the idea of wearing a short skirt in the wintertime" completely changed their tune once they tried these fleece-lined tights. Since they look "just like what normal pantyhose would look over bare legs," there's no shortage of ways to pair them with your winter outfits. "I am finally able to wear a cute short holiday dress to an outdoor party!"

The functional X-Cheng Fleece-Lined Tights are the key to keeping warm this winter and are sure to become a wardrobe staple for casual and dressy looks. Snap them up for $27 at Amazon.