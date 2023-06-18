Wynonna Judd And Trisha Yearwood Announce They Have Recorded A Duet

Country music veterans Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood revealed they have been spending time in the studio together, but fans won't be able to hear their duet until the fall.

Yearwood announced the news at the CMA Fest 2023 in Nashville this week, with Judd slapping her leg repeatedly in excitement.



"Talk about being kindred spirits. I went out to your house and you've got, well you've got more Grammys than me but you've also got more dogs than me," Yearwood joked. "But it was just so comfortable to me immediately."

Yearwood said they nailed the song on the first take, but recorded it a second time just for fun.

"It's so cool to sing with somebody that just makes you elevate your game to another level," she said. "It was such a joy, such a joy to sing with you."

"Give us a sample!" a woman in the crowd yelled, but Judd said fans would have to wait until the album is released.

"It's so good, I wish we could play it today but y'all have to wait," Judd told the disappointed crowd. "I know, I know, I know."



This certainly isn't the first time we've heard Yearwood and Judd sing together. Last fall, Yearwood joined The Judds' Final Tour during "The Ultimate Girls Night Out," an 11-date arena tour also starring special guests Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde.