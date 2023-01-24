Wynonna Judd Shares How Mom Naomi’s Death Ended Years Of Estrangement From Sister Ashley

"We had one of the most difficult conversations we've ever had.”

For Wynonna Judd, the death of her mother Naomi brought immense pain and sadness, but it also brought healing.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country star shared how Naomi’s untimely death led to a reconciliation between herself and her sister, actress Ashley Judd, after years of estrangement and bitter fighting. 

"We had one of the most difficult conversations we've ever had. And we got through it. And nobody was hurt," Wynonna recalled. "And I thought it's a remarkable thing to have someone in your life that you're so different from but that you can meet somewhere in the middle about. That's what peace talk is, and that's what we're doing, and it works. When you work it and you're worth it."

In an October interview with People, Wynonna described her relationship with Ashley as the “most powerful” in her life, and shared that a life coach has helped the sisters to see that they have more in common than they thought.  

"We've been able to work the process our life coach has given us: communication, compromise, and compassion," the songstress explained. "In my disagreements with Ashley and Mom, I never gave up loving them, because I knew behind all that, there was someplace to meet and connect upon. I tell people: Try to find something that you have in common. Ashley and I, when it all goes to hell, can play cards and get along."

Naomi died in April at the age of 76 after a long battle with severe depression and anxiety. Wynonna told Entertainment Tonight that she’s looking forward to the tour she and her mother had planned for this year.

"The music is what remains, just like love. And the greatest of these is love," she said. "The greatest of these is the music that comes from such a deep place in here, comes out through here, and into the audience and they just feel it."

The Judds: The Final Tour kicks off Thursday, January 26.

