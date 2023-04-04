Wynonna Judd Honored Her Late Mother Naomi In Powerful CMT Awards Duet With Ashley McBryde

Meghan Overdeep
Published on April 4, 2023
The 2023 CMT Music Awards was full of emotional moments, but Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde’s rendition of Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is" stood out. 

The performance began with Wynonna easing into the 1984 rock classic before being joined by McBryde for the first chorus. Towards the end of the song, the duet turned into a tribute to Wynonna’s late mother Naomi, who died last year at the age of 76.

The moment came one year after Naomi and Wynonna’s final live performance at last year’s CMT Music Awards. Naomi lost her battle with severe depression and anxiety just a few weeks later on April 30, 2022. 

"Mama, you need to be here tonight," Wynonna bellowed as the audience rose to their feet to honor the later country legend.

"And I miss you, and I love you, and I don't understand," the grieving songstress continued. 

The stirring duet ended with Wynonna and McBryde clasping hands and looking up to the heavens as the crowd cheered.

McBryde was one of numerous guest performers on Wynonna’s recent tribute tour, which pivoted from what would have been The Judds’ final tour following Naomi’s untimely death.

"The show must go on, as hard as it may be," Wynonna said during a public memorial to her late mother. "It's so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight, so we will continue this spectacle. That's what she would want, right?"

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

