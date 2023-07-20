Buckle Up For Bargains: World’s Longest Yard Sale Set To Kick Off In Alabama

For people that can't resist pulling over for yard sales, the 127 Yard Sale is a bucket-list event… and this year’s is just two weeks away.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023
U.S. 127 yard sale
Photo:

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There are yard sales, and there are yard sales. The annual 127 Yard Sale is the latter. And stretching across six states, it has more than earned its title of "World’s Longest Yard Sale." 

For people that love to pull over for yard sales, this one is a bucket-list event… and it’s just two weeks away. 

This year’s bargain bonanza will take place August 3 - August 6, luring shoppers on a four-day, 690-mile treasure hunt between Alabama and Michigan. 

On the Alabama end, the 127 Yard Sale begins in Gadsden. From there, those who choose to do the road trip will venture north on Route 127, taking the Lookout Mountain Parkway through Georgia and into Tennessee. Antiques, crafts, and live entertainment beckon through Chattanooga, offering hundreds of miles of roadside delights at major vendor stops in Kentucky and up into Cincinnati. The journey continues north along the western border of Ohio before coming to an end in Addison, Michigan. (Note: You can start in Michigan and end in Alabama too).

The 127 Yard Sale began in 1987 as a way to promote tourism and boost local economies in the rural communities along Highway 127. Mike Walker, former Fentress County executive in Jamestown, Tennessee, planned the event to encourage travelers to experience what the small towns and cities had to offer. 

The sale, which occurs on the first weekend in August each year, has been growing ever since. 

Thinking of joining in the fun? For a full list of official vendors, maps, and more, visit 127yardsale.com.

