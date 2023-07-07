“Guardian Angel” Saves Two Members Of West Virginia Family In Just Six Years

In less than 10 years, Kristi Hadfield has saved not one, but two members of the same family.

Hadfield first met John Cunningham back in 2016 at the emergency medical station in Ritchie County, West Virginia, where she was working as a paramedic. Cunningham came in complaining of feeling "funny." During their 45-minute ambulance ride to the nearest hospital together, the former Marine went into cardiac arrest.

Hadfield recalled to The Washington Post how she immediately began chest compressions, telling Cunningham: “Not today, John. Not today.”

Fortunately, she was able to get his heart pumping again.

“We were able to get him back,” Hadfield told the newspaper.

Shortly after, she sent Cunningham a friend request on Facebook. It’s something she said she often does with patients.

“I wanted to check up on him,” Hadfield explained to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “because I had no idea how he was doing.”

When Cunningham’s daughter, Molly Jones, saw that Hadfield had connected with her father on Facebook, she sent her a friend request as well.

“We live in a very small town,” Jones told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I wanted to know who saved my dad.”

As Cunningham recovered from the heart attack, the two women developed a friendship over Facebook, staying in touch over the years that followed.

Fast forward to January 2022, when Jones, 42, began to experience a health crisis of her own. She told The Washington Post that she was suddenly plagued with headaches, swollen feet, chronic fatigue, nausea, and high blood pressure. Her kidneys were losing function, and fast.

“It was bad,” Jones, who was diagnosed with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) as a teen, told The Washington Post. Despite knowing her diagnosis, she said she did not anticipate it to progress so aggressively.

Stage 4 renal failure soon became Stage 5 renal failure and Jones, who has a teenage daughter, was running out of options.

In March, she decided to share the news that she was looking for a kidney transplant on Facebook.

“I’ve always used social media as a way to promote organ donation,” Jones told The Washington Post. Her mother, who died a month before Cunningham’s heart attack in 2016, also had ADPKD, and lived with a donor kidney for 18 years.

A few hours after Jones posted, Hadfield, who she never met in person, responded. After learning that they both had A positive blood types, Hadfield sent a message: “Hey, I've got your kidney here."

Bob Hadfield

“It was never a thought,” Hadfield told The Washington Post. “Molly lost her mom, and I was so glad she didn’t lose her dad, and I knew Molly had a daughter. I wanted Molly to be able to see her daughter grow up.”

Jones was officially placed on the transplant list in June, and Hadfield, 56, immediately began the process of trying to donate her kidney. After a battery of tests to ensure Hadfield’s health, a few months later they were finally given a green light.

“Over 104,000 people are on the transplant list, and 84% are waiting for kidneys,” Jones told Southern Living. “Thirteen people die everyday waiting for a kidney transplant because they don't have a Kristi.”

Bob Hadfield

Jones and Hadfield met in person for the first time in the hospital on December 19, 2022, about a week ahead of the scheduled transplant. Cunningham, now the picture of good health, was there too.

The surgery was a success, and Jones’ kidney function returned almost immediately.

“It’s like she’s our guardian angel,” Jones told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “She is an absolute blessing. Because of her, I will get to see my daughter graduate from high school. I got to see my 42nd birthday, which I wouldn’t have gotten to.”

As for Hadfield, who now works as an ambulatory education coordinator, her only regret she has is that she didn’t do all this "sooner."

“I might have given a kidney, but my heart grew,” she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The blessing that you get from it is so much more than you give.”