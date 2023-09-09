Florida Fire Department Frees Owl From Top Of Car

A Florida motorist was left “stunned” after finding an unexpected passenger on top of its car. The passenger - a barred owl - was likely stunned also after it flew into the moving car’s roof rack and got stuck.

The Winter Park Fire Department answered the unexpected call of duty and shared the story and a photo on Facebook. The post also said that after the owl was freed, it “quickly flew off and appeared to be OK.”

Barred owls are “large, stocky owls with rounded heads, no ear tufts, and medium length, rounded tails,” according to AllAboutBirds.org. They are typically speckled brown and white. They are common in Florida as they tend to live in woodland areas near water or mixed woods in the southeast.

“These majestic owls are still commonly seen in our canopy tree-lined streets and beloved among residents and visitors,” according to the fire department’s post.

This particular barred owl was discovered in the overnight hours at the time the bird usually hunts for prey. During the day they can be found roosting quietly in trees. Their hooting call is a distinctive 8-9 notes and sounds like “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?”

Despite their commonality in Florida, saving owls from a roof rack isn’t a typical job of the fire department, but the department said it was happy to help.

“Quite certain that both motorist and owl were a little stunned by the whole experience, but just thankful we were able to help,” their post said.