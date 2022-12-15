A New "Winnie the Pooh" Film Is In The Works

Off to the Hundred Acre Wood we go!

Published on December 15, 2022
Grab some honey and your best friend, because Winnie the Pooh may be returning to the big screen. 

As Pooh says, "It isn't much good having anything exciting, if you can't share it with somebody", so here we go: After the success of bringing beloved childhood characters like Paddington Bear and Peter Rabbit to life on the silver screen, Hollywood has set its eyes on the inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Wood. Exciting, right? 

The Hollywood Reporter says that folks from DreamWorks a.k.a. The studio behind films like Shrek, Madagascar, and How To Train Your Dragon are devising a prequel to A.A. Milne’s classic book. While there are no details on the script yet, one can only assume that Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo, Christopher Robin, Owl, and Tigger too will all play a part. 

Charlene Kelly who is signed on to executive produce this feature told THR, “A.A. Milne’s bear has aged gracefully in the last hundred years. But what happened, back when, that made him and his pals who they are in the book? A heck of a big adventure, that’s what – one that needs a big screen. Audiences will be transported to somewhere they never expected.”

John Reynolds who will co-write the film with Mike de Seve said “We’re telling the surprising origin story of the ‘silly young bear’ and his friends, when they were still kids, in a way designed to connect with 21st-century kids,”

It’s still early, but get ready to return to the woods behind Christopher Robin's House sometime in 2024. That’s not all! In addition to a full-length movie, the studio is also planning on a TV series about everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear, aiming to release it soon after the film.

Well, we can’t wait. See y’all at the movies in 2024! 

