Here's How To Win Tickets To The College Football Championship

All passionate college football fans encouraged to apply: Vrbo is giving out an all-expenses paid trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8 and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

One lucky fan will be "hired" to take the trip, bringing along the five closest members of their "fan-mily" (translation: don't expect your brother or sister to invite you along if you're rooting for the opposing team).

“If getting paid to travel to the most exciting college football games of the year with your fan-mily

seems like a dream job, you’re in luck—Vrbo is making it a reality,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “In addition to attending the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP National Championship as VIPs, the Fan-mily in Residence will be tasked with the difficult challenge of making pre-game predictions from the comfort of the pool and perfecting their post-game analysis around the dinner table from some of Vrbo’s most exceptional private vacation rentals.”



How can you get the chance to win this dream job? By following Vrbo on Instagram, commenting on their post with your "best college football fan-mily tradition," and using #VrboAway and #Contest. Enter by October 31 at 11:59pm EDT to be eligible. The judges will be looking for "creativity, enthusiasm, and passion" when choosing an applicant.

The winner will get all-expenses-paid travel, game-day tickets for the fan-mily, and perks like field credentials, seats on the 50-yard-line at the Fiesta Bowl, nearly $1,000 worth of gameday gear and another $1,000 for gameday snacks, private transportation to and from the games, and 10 nights in Vrbo private vacation rentals in Phoenix and Houston.

