Wild Horse Dies After Being Stuck By Vehicle In “Devastating Loss” For Outer Banks Herd

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) is mourning the preventable loss of a “young stallion in the prime of his life” who died after being hit by a vehicle this week.

On Sunday, the nonprofit received a call that a nine-year-old stallion named Thicket “had not moved in some time, and was not bearing any weight on his front left leg.” The CWHF staff member that responded to the scene found the otherwise healthy male in distress along with pieces of a vehicle (shards of plastic from a turn signal, and pieces of plastic fender) on the road next to him.

After consulting with their vet, CWHF made the decision to capture and remove Thicket from the wild to further assess what was “obviously a very serious injury.”

On Monday, X-rays confirmed their worst fears: Thicket had badly fractured his elbow.

“This was consistent with the trauma we suspected, as were multiple, significant lacerations on his shoulder and face,” Meg Puckett, director of herd management, wrote on Facebook. “The height and location of these injuries were also consistent with a vehicle impact. Due to the severity of the injuries and concerns for his quality of life, we made the decision to euthanize Thicket.”



Sheriff's deputies reportedly spoke with the people in nearby houses and examined the site of the incident. Unfortunately, none of the houses had outdoor security cameras and there were no witnesses.

“We will probably never know who hit Thicket, or why they didn’t call 911 to report it so that we could have responded sooner,” Puckett wrote. “We hope that it was truly an accident; that it wasn’t due to alcohol or reckless driving. But to be honest, we keep asking ourselves what kind of person could hurt a horse that badly and then just leave them there to suffer?”

Thicket was truly in his prime, having obtained a harem of four mares just in the past year.

“It takes a lot of strength, maturity, and good instincts to be a successful harem stallion. Not all of them are capable of it. We were so proud of him, and excited about the prospect of new foals,” the Facebook post continued. “It’s a devastating loss for the herd, and heartbreaking for those of us who have watched Thicket grow up.”

The herd of wild Banker horses that call this part of the Outer Banks home currently hovers just about 100. Survival there isn’t easy, and people often make it harder.

“It is up to every person who sets foot on the 4x4 beach to be responsible, respectful, and law-abiding,” Puckett urged. “Your actions have consequences that are more far-reaching than you’ve probably ever imagined. How many future generations of Banker horses died with Thicket today? We can’t afford to lose a single member of this endangered herd due to human irresponsibility.”

“Please slow down,” she concluded. “Please do not feed or pet the horses. Please call 911 immediately if you witness horses in danger or distress.”

To educate yourselves about the horses and the ways you can help protect them, please visit CorollaWildHorses.com/learn.

Rest easy, Thicket.

