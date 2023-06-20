“A Little Unsteady,” Newborn Wild Horse Learns To Walk In Sweet Video

A newborn wild horse was recently filmed learning “how to use its legs” on a North Carolina barrier island, and the results are adorable.

According to Cape Lookout National Seashore, a park ranger on Shackleford Banks “just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch the action” on video last week.

“Welcome to our newest little one! This foal was born during the night and spotted the next day as it learned how to use its legs,” the national park wrote alongside the brief clip on Facebook.

“In this short video you can see it hasn't quite figured out its long legs and is a little unsteady as it hurries after mom.”

In the five-second video, the newborn foal can be seen wobbling on its skinny legs as it tries to keep up with its mom. The park confirmed that the cute moment was captured using a telephoto lens from more than 50 feet away, as required by law.

Foundation for Shackleford Horses shared a photo of the mother-child duo on Facebook along with a plea to visitors to keep their distance.

“Please give mares and foals plenty of space. Foals are fragile and vulnerable. They need time to nurse and rest and bond with mama. They need to keep up with the herd’s daily movements, which is not always easy on uncoordinated, gangly legs,” the organization wrote. Don’t get too close. Don’t get in between them and their herd. Don’t let your dog off leash. Don’t leave your trash or food on the ground.”

Shackleford Banks, the southernmost barrier island in Cape Lookout National Seashore, is home to more than 100 wild horses, also known as “Bankers.”

For more information visit shackleford-horses.org.

