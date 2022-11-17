You Can Now Stream "Where The Crawdads Sing" On Netflix

One of the summer’s hottest movies quietly appeared on Netflix over the weekend.

Fresh off its box office success, Where the Crawdads Sing hit the popular streaming platform on November 12, and rose quickly to the to #1 spot on the movies list.

Accompanied by an original song by Taylor Swift, “Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing premiered in theaters in July, grossing an impressive $140.2 million worldwide.

Reese Witherspoon’s lush adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling novel stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker, and Harris Dickson as problematic golden boy Chase Andrews. Witherspoon, a longtime fan of the best-selling novel by Delia Owens, highlighted it in her book club in September 2018. Her production company, Hello Sunshine, obtained the film rights to the fictional tale shortly after.

Like the book, the movie is also set in two different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (dubbed "Marsh Girl") as she comes of age in the wetlands of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later—only this time there's been a mysterious murder.

Although the novel was set in the marshes of North Carolina, filming actually took place in and around Houma and New Orleans in Louisiana.

Speaking with Southern Living back in June, Owens described the highly anticipated film adaptation as "stunning" and "100-percent faithful" to the book. "Readers will be so happy," she promised.

Happy streaming, y’all!