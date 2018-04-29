63 Delicious Reasons to Eat More Seafood
Make a habit of adding seafood to your grocery list when planning your family's meals. Ground beef and chicken may be the standard go-to proteins for delicious and hearty suppers, but, according to seafoodnutrition.org, seafood is a protein with benefits. Fish provides an abundance of DHA, a type of omega-3 essential for brain development and function, and both the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association recommend eating fish at least twice a week to lower your risk of death from coronary artery disease. The health benefits alone are enough to have more seafood in your freezer (yes, frozen is just as good as fresh). What's even better? Seafood is delicious and versatile – grilled, seared, or baked, it can be quickly prepared for a weeknight supper your family will love.
Fish Tacos and Topping Bar
Any firm white fish such as cod, founder, or grouper will work well in this recipe. Asian slaw made with pre-shredded cabbage makes this a quick supper
Creamy Rice with Scallops
Use the larger sea scallops for this recipe; the smaller bay scallops won't get a good sear without overcooking. For a crisp, golden brown sear, ensure the pan is very hot and pat the scallops dry with a paper towel before adding them to the pan.
Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables
Baking in parchment paper makes French-style cooking easy. Each piece of fish steams with its own delicious juices, accompanied by any vegetables and herbs you put in the packet. The flavors are concentrated and a delicious cloud of aromatic steam is released when the packet is opened at the table.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Salmon, one of the fatty, richer-flavored fish varieties, is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. In this recipe, the salmon broils in the same pan as the vegetables, making cleanup a breeze.
Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo
Sea scallops, also called large or jumbo scallops, are up to three times larger in size than bay scallops. They have a sweet, delicate flavor and slightly chewy texture. The jumbo scallops make great main dishes, and the smaller bay scallops are ideal stirred into pasta dishes or tossed onto salads.
Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
This light lunch is colorful, crunchy, and oh-so-flavorful. Plus, you can throw them together in just 20 minutes.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
The Brussels sprouts that are paired with this slow-cooked salmon are almost addictingly delicious.
Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp
South Carolina Native and Food Network Star Kardea Brown honors the Gullah cuisine and her family's traditions with this veggie-filled, comforting soup.
Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs
Host an al-fresco dinner party with easy, elegant grilled clams.
Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous
Enjoy dinner al fresco with fresh shrimp skewers with farmers' market squash.
Sheet Pan Jambalaya
It just got so much easier to make this Southern classic, though don't tell your Louisiana relatives—we know it's not traditional. But this quick supper is the busy cook's shortcut for weeknights.
Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
Smoky sausage adds just the right amount of meaty flavor to this fresh summer dish.
Herbed Crab Cakes With Green Goddess Dressing
Lemon zest and juice brighten up classic crab cakes, and a drizzle of homemade green goddess dressing is the perfect topper.
Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing
No Cobb salad is complete without bacon, so we took it a step further and made a homemade dressing with it.
Citrus-Salmon Salad
Tender, slow-cooked salmon pairs beautifully with a bright citrus vinaigrette.
Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls
In less than 30 minutes, serve a healthy but hearty dinner that kids and adults alike will love. Don't skimp on the good-for-you toppings!
Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs
Serve this pretty summer supper family-style straight from the skillet.
Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli
This light and quick shrimp dinner can be made even faster if you use bagged, precut broccoli florets.
Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains
For an easy way to get new, healthy grains into your diet, try 10 Minute Farro at Trader Joe's or Simply Balanced microwavable farro at Target.
Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp
Spaghetti squash is one of our favorite low-carb options that's still so satisfying. Our spicy marinara is just the thing to give it a wow-factor.
Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw
Our oven "fried" catfish is a healthier (and less messy!) way to enjoy the pan-fried flavor you love. A simple slaw tossed together in minutes adds just the right amount of crunch to these tacos.
Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles
Serve the family this lightened-up version of nachos straight from the skillet for a fun dinner the kids will love.
Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad
You need just five ingredients to make this photo-worthy summer dinner.
Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Not in the mood to cook (i.e. clean up after cooking)? Pop your supper in a foil packet!
Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad
Grab fresh scallops on your beach trip and toss together this tropical and fresh salad.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
There's no better friend than your sheet pan when it comes to easy dinners with little cleanup.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Take it from the mouth of a Southern Living editor, you'll continue to make this sheet pan supper long after the first time.
Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad
This so-simple recipe uses pantry staples and convenient ingredients like microwaveable rice.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
This elegant pasta dinner pairs perfectly with the wine you'll use in the recipe—you're welcome!
Shrimp Cake Sandwiches
These shrimp cake sandwiches are an amazing portable summer dinner to bring on the patio.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Hit the summer farmers' market for fresh corn and tomatoes, and you're halfway to this gorgeous dinner.
Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
This springy salad is the ideal work lunch, since it can be enjoyed chilled or at room temp.
Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice
They say "eating the rainbow" is part of a healthy diet, and this colorful recipe is a beautiful place to start. With a cauliflower rice base, this is also a low-carb friendly dinner.
Italian Shrimp Kebabs
Enjoy these light shrimp kebabs with one of our favorite summer side dishes as a main or serve them as a pretty appetizer for guests.
Grilled Grouper
This simple and healthy grilled grouper is topped with a caper dressing that would be delicious over a green salad or roasted potatoes on the side as well.
Israeli Couscous and Shrimp
Couscous is a fun and delicious way to switch up your weeknight carb choices.
Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
Though we often cook salmon with a quick sear on the stovetop, sometimes we need a more hands-off approach to dinner. This slow-cooked salmon will quickly become part of your weekly routine.
Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
We turned this classic Southern side dish into a main by adding fresh shrimp. It will surely hit the spot on a hot summer day.
Simple Pan-Seared Fish
If cooking fish at home intimidates you, let this super-quick, super-easy recipe be your ultimate guide. The vibrant, springy pea salad we paired this fish with will go with any protein you cook up on a weeknight as well.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
We love these spiced shrimp kabobs served over fluffy rice or homemade grits.
Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
This springy pasta dinner feels dressier than your usual spaghetti and meatballs, but it might be even easier to make.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
This fresh recipe is a lighter take on taco night that the family will love.
Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce
Lighten up your summer cookout with fresh salmon burgers with homemade tartar sauce.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp
This pasta recipe is full of colorful and healthy veggies, and its sauce isn't super-heavy.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
If you're in search of a go-to crab cake recipe, let this be it.
Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
You'll be surprised at how easy this pretty shrimp supper is—but you don't have to tell your summer guests.
BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon
If you're an experienced griller but haven't tried cooking on cedar planks yet, you're going to love this smoky flavor it gives this sweet and tangy salmon.
Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice
Scallops are an easy way to make at-home date night just as good as a white tablecloth restaurant.
Shrimp Scampi Linguine
You probably have everything you need to throw this simple dinner together—just grab some fresh shrimp on the way home.
Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl
One Southern Living editor raved that this flavorful salmon bowl felt "like a dance party" for her taste buds.
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
We used the classic ingredients of a Lowcountry boil, like shrimp, potatoes, corn, and smoked sausage to give this clambake incredible flavor.
Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing
This salad is a great lunch for summer, but you're really going to love the homemade avocado dressing. You can use it as a dip for veggies or chips, a condiment for sandwiches, or even a taco topping.
Easy Grilled Salmon
You'll want to put this simple vinaigrette on every salad you make.
Shrimp Fajita Bowls
This healthy supper comes with instructions to freeze ahead of time to make your life easier on even the busiest weeks.
Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
You'll use our universal Kebab Marinade for every piece of protein you grill this summer.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Store-bought shortcuts make this bright pasta dinner so much easier than picking up takeout.
Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables
Microwaveable brown rice makes this healthy dinner incredibly quick.
Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice
This one-bowl supper has shrimp and chicken for double the protein to fill your family up.
Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas
You can store these pickled snap peas in the fridge for up to three weeks to add to salads and enjoy as a healthy snack.
Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls
Get all the flavor from a Lowcountry boil with these fast and healthy bowls.
Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
Instead of canned salmon, this lightened-up recipe uses fresh salmon fillets cooked on the stovetop.
Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs
Two types of summer squash and fresh herbs brighten up this simple shrimp pasta dish.