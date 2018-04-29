63 Delicious Reasons to Eat More Seafood

Make a habit of adding seafood to your grocery list when planning your family's meals. Ground beef and chicken may be the standard go-to proteins for delicious and hearty suppers, but, according to seafoodnutrition.org, seafood is a protein with benefits. Fish provides an abundance of DHA, a type of omega-3 essential for brain development and function, and both the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association recommend eating fish at least twice a week to lower your risk of death from coronary artery disease. The health benefits alone are enough to have more seafood in your freezer (yes, frozen is just as good as fresh). What's even better? Seafood is delicious and versatile – grilled, seared, or baked, it can be quickly prepared for a weeknight supper your family will love.