Celebrate Whataburger’s Birthday With A Free Burger

Beloved burger chain Whataburger, based in San Antonio, is celebrating their 73rd birthday in the best way possible: sharing the burger love far and wide. The chain was first founded by Harmon Dobson in 1950 and now has 950 restaurants across 14 states—727 in Texas alone. As the story goes, Harmon once dreamt up a burger so big “that it took two hands to hold,” the Whataburger website says—a burger above all other burgers that would invoke the phrase “What a burger!” from customers. Harmon opened his humble food stand in Corpus Christi and, today, Whataburger has a dedicated fan following (and a secret menu).

With their upcoming birthday on August 8, Whataburger is giving active rewards members a perk you won’t want to miss: a free burger on August 7 or August 8. While no purchase is necessary to enjoy one of their classic (and whopping) fresh burgers on five-inch buns, the offer is only valid for active rewards users who have downloaded the app, created a rewards account, and placed an order in the last 12 months. (Here’s the fine print.)

Whataburger

“National Whataburger Day is dedicated to the incredible fans, family members, and communities who have made us who we are today,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO. “At Whataburger, we are so grateful to serve you up goodness, 24/7."

In a cheeky acknowledgement that many fans enjoy pocketing the signature orange-and-white table tents from the burger chain, Whataburger will also be handing out limited quantities of “National Whataburger Day” table tents to guests who visit the restaurant on August 8.

In addition to birthday perks for customers, the burger joint has also decided to celebrate with a charitable donation. As part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, Whataburger will be relieving $73,000 of school lunch debt for children in select communities around the country through a partnership with All For Lunch.

A free burger (and a strawberry shake, if we’re being honest) sounds like a great reason to get in on the Whataburger birthday joy!