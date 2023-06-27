What Is A Heat Dome? Learn About The Deadly Heat Wave Gripping Much Of The South

It’s hot out there, folks.

More than 55 million people are trapped under a heat dome that experts say will continue to expand throughout this week, bringing more dangerous triple-digit temperatures to a large portion of the United States.

The heat dome, which arose in Texas, is breaking records all over the state. San Angelo saw a record-high daily temperature of 112 degrees on Monday, while Del Rio set a daily record with 111 degrees. The situation is expected to intensify, ensnaring neighboring states through the Fourth of July holiday.

“Going forward, that heat is going to expand ... north to Kansas City and the entire state of Oklahoma, into the Mississippi Valley ... to the far western Florida Panhandle and parts of western Alabama,” while remaining over Texas, Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service, told the Associated Press.

Excessive heat warnings are currently in effect in Dallas, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge, where the heat index will approach 120 degrees, CNN reports. To make matters worse, temperatures there won’t fall below 80 degrees at night.

“There may be more danger than a typical heat event, due to the longevity of near-record or record high nighttime lows and elevated heat index readings,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a heat dome occurs “when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap.”

“Sometimes, the scorching heat is ensnared in what is called a heat dome,” NOAA’s website explained. “This happens when strong, high-pressure atmospheric conditions combine with influences from La Niña, creating vast areas of sweltering heat that gets trapped under the high-pressure ‘dome.’”

State and local officials have warned residents that the high temperatures can be “life-threatening.” Extreme heat can be particularly dangerous to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and outdoor workers. According to the National Weather Service, heat was the biggest weather-related killer in the United States in 2022.

Stay safe out there, y’all!

