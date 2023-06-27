What Is A Heat Dome? Learn About The Deadly Heat Wave Gripping Much Of The South

Plus, when you can expect relief.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023
WOMAN COOLING WITH SWIVEL FAN
Photo:

Debrocke/ClassicStock/Getty Images

It’s hot out there, folks. 

More than 55 million people are trapped under a heat dome that experts say will continue to expand throughout this week, bringing more dangerous triple-digit temperatures to a large portion of the United States.

The heat dome, which arose in Texas, is breaking records all over the state. San Angelo saw a record-high daily temperature of 112 degrees on Monday, while Del Rio set a daily record with 111 degrees. The situation is expected to intensify, ensnaring neighboring states through the Fourth of July holiday.

“Going forward, that heat is going to expand ... north to Kansas City and the entire state of Oklahoma, into the Mississippi Valley ... to the far western Florida Panhandle and parts of western Alabama,” while remaining over Texas, Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service, told the Associated Press.

Excessive heat warnings are currently in effect in Dallas, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge, where the heat index will approach 120 degrees, CNN reports. To make matters worse, temperatures there won’t fall below 80 degrees at night.

“There may be more danger than a typical heat event, due to the longevity of near-record or record high nighttime lows and elevated heat index readings,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a heat dome occurs “when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap.”

“Sometimes, the scorching heat is ensnared in what is called a heat dome,” NOAA’s website explained. “This happens when strong, high-pressure atmospheric conditions combine with influences from La Niña, creating vast areas of sweltering heat that gets trapped under the high-pressure ‘dome.’”

State and local officials have warned residents that the high temperatures can be “life-threatening.” Extreme heat can be particularly dangerous to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and outdoor workers. According to the National Weather Service, heat was the biggest weather-related killer in the United States in 2022.

Stay safe out there, y’all!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
South's 50 Best Small Towns
The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023
Green Mountain Tops of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Ultimate Great Smoky Mountains Guide
Snapdragons, Penny Violas, Tulips, Parsley, and Ivy Container Garden
115 Of Our Best Container Gardening Ideas
Pickleball
Pickleball Is The Sporting Craze That's Sweeping The South
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
Southern Living Jezebel Sauce in a jar
What The Heck Is Jezebel Sauce? Learn About The Southern Gulf Coast Specialty
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Chattanooga, TN
The Best Places for a Dreamy Retirement in the South
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
The Miss Kate, plying the waters of the South Carolina Lowcountry
The Ultimate Boat Trip Through South Carolina's Undiscovered Lowcountry
Fall Leaves in Yellow at Campus of The University of the South in Sewanee, TN
Learn About the South's Fall Foliage in Sewanee, Tennessee
The Peabody Memphis
The South's Best Historic Hotels 2020
Paw-Paw
Why Pawpaws Are the Ideal Fruit Trees for Your Garden
2020 Tastemakers Tout Video Card
Meet Our 2020 Southern Tastemakers
2021 Cooks of the Year
Southern Living 2021 Cooks of the Year