Style Beauty Shoppers Say This Cream Blush Gives Their Mature Skin A 'Beautiful Sheen'—And It's On Sale For $3 At Amazon It's a must-have for your summer makeup kit. Published on May 18, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon This season, it's all about blush. Whether you're aiming to create a dramatic punch of color or a soft, radiant flush, your cheeks should be the star of the show. A creamy, buildable formula that adds a touch of healthy-looking color without overloading your skin is non-negotiable, and Amazon shoppers of all ages have turned to Wet n Wild's MegaGlo Blush Stick to complete their summer makeup kits. Although the MegaGlo beauty stick collection has been around since 2016, it's recently regained popularity thanks to social media. The line includes buttery highlighters, blushes, contours, and concealer infused with jojoba oil, rich in free radical-protecting antioxidants, plumping fatty acids, and vitamins A, D, and E. The pigmented beauty stick "goes on silky and smooth," and effortlessly melts into the skin whether you blend it with your fingers, a brush, or a sponge so you can achieve instant color payoff with just one swipe. Starting at $3 a pop, it's definitely worth picking up a few coveted variations. Amazon BUY IT: Starting at $2.86 (orig. $4.49); amazon.com One shopper who found typical powder formulas too drying for their "mature skin" loves the MegaGlo Blush Stick for achieving a "dewier look." Another reviewer validated this and reported that the ultra-portable creamy stick "adds a little moisture and gives a great glow" to their complexion. They added that they own multiple shades and even use the creamy formula as a lip color, making it ideal for coordinating beauty looks. Bright Nail Polish Colors For Your Boldest Manicure Yet According to a third five-star reviewer, the flattering blush has a "beautiful sheen" and "doesn't accentuate any of my 56-year-old skin issues." They also noted that the cream stick "gives a highlighted look to my cheekbones," and they "love the color and the finish." If you're after a fresh and dewy glow, then make a beeline for the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Blush Sticks while they start at $3 apiece.