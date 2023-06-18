West Virginia Bus Driver Retires After 44 Years

A West Virginia school bus driver who started driving in 1979 has driven his route for the last time.

Monroe County’s Allen Spangler retired last week after serving the district for 44 years. He was greeted with well-wishers holding balloons and clapping after completing his last drive.

“That was great, it really was,” Spangler said of the reception in an interview with WVVA.

Spangler drove long enough he eventually worked with several people he once drove to school. Despite doing the same job for four decades, the students were different every year and the job was different everyday.

“It changes all the time, just great little experiences everyday,” Spangler said.

Monroe County Schools congratulated Spangler and another bus driver on their retirement in a Facebook post.

“Today, two of our bus operators finished their last school bus route. Congratulations to Allen Spangler … we wish you the best!”

Sapngler said considering some of his fellow employees never lived long enough to get to retirement, he feels fortunate.

“I’m thankful,” he said.

Spangler said he plans to spend his retirement with his cattle on his farm.