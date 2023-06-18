West Virginia Bus Driver Retires After 44 Years

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023
WV Allen Spangler and Full Bus
Photo:

Monroe County Schools

A West Virginia school bus driver who started driving in 1979 has driven his route for the last time.  

Monroe County’s Allen Spangler retired last week after serving the district for 44 years. He was greeted with well-wishers holding balloons and clapping after completing his last drive.  

“That was great, it really was,” Spangler said of the reception in an interview with WVVA.  

Spangler drove long enough he eventually worked with several people he once drove to school. Despite doing the same job for four decades, the students were different every year and the job was different everyday. 

“It changes all the time, just great little experiences everyday,” Spangler said.  

Monroe County Schools congratulated Spangler and another bus driver on their retirement in a Facebook post.  

“Today, two of our bus operators finished their last school bus route.  Congratulations to Allen Spangler … we wish you the best!” 

Sapngler said considering some of his fellow employees never lived long enough to get to retirement, he feels fortunate.

“I’m thankful,” he said. 

Spangler said he plans to spend his retirement with his cattle on his farm.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Mike Mason FBI Bus Driver
This Retired FBI Official Became a School Bus Driver Amid Shortage
Orange Beach, AL
Fannie Flagg Shares The Lessons She Learned In A Sleepy Alabama Beach Town
Haig Point Lighthouse
Preserving Paradise On Daufuskie Island
The Chase family outside Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans’ French Quarter
Black Restaurants that Fed the Civil Rights Movement
Andy Griffith Playhouse
Escape To Andy Griffith’s World In Mount Airy, North Carolina
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Neiman Marcus
20 Southern Department Stores You Might Still Remember
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Afton Villa Gardens in St. Francisville, LA
Spend A Long Weekend By The River In St. Francisville, Louisiana
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Southern Living Tastemakers 2021
10 Inspiring Women Who Are Shaping the South
Writer Caleb Johnson Walking up to the Home on Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN
Following My Grandmother's Footsteps To Loretta Lynn's Ranch
Stephen Hansell
Former Texas Custodian Starting New School Year in a New Role: Teacher
The Grocery Charleston
The Best Locally-Owned Restaurants In Every Southern State 2023
Morning stretch
150 Good Morning Quotes To Start Your Day Right