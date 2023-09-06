Wendy’s Iconic Frosty Is Getting A Pumpkin Spice Makeover

Pick up this new, festive fall treat beginning September 12.

Published on September 6, 2023
Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew
Photo:

Wendy's

As sure as the leaves have already begun drifting into shades of gold, pumpkin has fully settled over the South like a patchwork quilt (with no regard to the temperature). We’ve boxed up pumpkin spice old-fashioned doughnuts, treated our pups with Pup-kin Spice, sipped a dozen pumpkin spice lattes, and even considered pumpkin spice-scented trash bags on the shelf at the grocery store.

With many fast-food chains jumping on the bandwagon of all things cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, it was only a matter of time that Wendy’s heard the public’s pleas for a makeover on one of America’s favorite ice cream treats: Time for a Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

The iconic dessert will be available in place of the Vanilla Frosty beginning September 12 and “merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors,” Wendy’s announced. This perfectly spiced ice cream lends the festive cool-down we all need in a Southern September and emulates pumpkin pie à la mode. In line with a beloved Wendy’s tradition, the chain confirmed that the Pumpkin Spice Frosty will still be dippable alongside French fries.

Dipping French fries in a Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Wendy's

In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Frosty packing a punch nationwide, the burger chain will be launching a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew (say that five times fast!) which uses the same pumpkin flavor syrup as the Frosty but instead swirls it into cold-brew coffee for a refreshing pumpkin pick-me-up. Both fall menu items will only be available for a limited time.

Wendy’s also announced some sweet savings for Uber One members: From September 13-19, subscribers can get a Buy One Get One free Pumpkin Spice Frosty plus a free medium fry (with an order minimum of $15, terms here) for a salty-sweet taste test delivered right to their front door.

We’ll let you in on a little secret: The Pumpkin Spice Frosty can be elevated into a silky spiced after-dinner delight when paired with a crunchy topping of Candied Pumpkin Spice Pecans.

What pumpkin spice treat will we fall for next?

