Shopping For A Valentine's Gift? This Robe From A Fan-Favorite Southern Brand Will Get You Major Props And you can get it monogrammed. Published on January 20, 2023 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Weezie If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift that's actually useful—especially during the colder months—a cozy robe is the way to go, and Southern-based brand Weezie Towels just released a new French Terry Robe that you need to check out. If you're not familiar with the brand, it's a Georgia-based company that was created to provide shoppers with luxury towels, and has since branched out into shower curtains, beach towels, bath mats, and more. What makes the company's products special is the terry fabric that's made from organic long-staple cotton. The recently-launched French Terry Robe's lightweight and stretchy fabric is designed to be worn for "leisurely pursuits," like lounging around the house—not just for after-shower wear. French terry is smoother and softer than regular terry cloth, making this robe ideal for staying comfy and warm during Netflix binges. The fabric of the robe is made of an 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester blend, and it's machine-washable. Although it's made with a different fabric, the French Terry Robe has the same design details that Weezie Towels' original robes are known for: rollable sleeves, contrast piping, attached tie, and pockets. BUY IT: $168; weezietowels.com The robe is available in three colors: Robin's Egg, Navy, and Pink and Red. And may we suggest, the limited-edition Pink and Red would be a fantastic—and festive—Valentine's Day gift. It makes a thoughtful gift, too, because you can have it embroidered with a name or initials for an additional $15. The brand has an in-house team located in Atlanta that stitches all of the embroidery by hand for an extra unique touch. A personalized robe like this one would be adorable for a bridal party or bachelorette trip, as well. Plus, the scalloped edges make it stand out from other robes. BUY IT: $168; weezietowels.com The design is practical in addition to being cute. The attached waist tie keeps the front of the robe closed, and the sleeves can be rolled up and secured with a button if you want them out of the way to use your hands for something, like cooking or applying your makeup. And the pockets allow you to keep your phone, chapstick, and anything else you need close by. Other robe styles from Weezie Towels have received hundreds of five-star reviews, with shoppers saying they're beautifully-made, great quality, and soft. People have also praised the design, calling it classic and comfortable. One reviewer commented, "It was the best Christmas gift I received!" These $4 "Hotel Slippers" From Amazon Are Great For Gifts And Stocking Your Guest Room BUY IT: $168; weezietowels.com Give the gift of the new Weezie Towels' French Terry Robe as a Valentine's Day or a birthday surprise. Get the robe from this Southern brand that shoppers have said brings "luxury [to] every day."