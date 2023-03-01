Weezie Just Launched Adorable, Monogrammable Spa Headbands To Level-Up Your Skincare Routine

March 1, 2023

Southern brand Weezie just introduced another item to make your skincare and beauty routine even simpler: The Spa Headband. The fabric headband prevents strands from sneaking out while you’re washing your face or making your way through skincare steps. And the best part is it’s budget-friendly at only $15.

Weezie began when one of the founders struggled to find luxury towels that she felt were worth the money, so she decided to start her own company. Now the brand sells robes, beach towels, gym towels, kids’ bibs and coverups, and more in addition to bath towels. Weezie uses 100 percent organic long-staple cotton sourced from a family-owned factory in Portugal for its terry cloth fabric, and the monogramming is done by hand in Atlanta. You can personalize most of the products with different piping and embroidery combinations, too.

The Spa Headbands are made from microfiber that’s gentle on your skin with an easy-to-adjust Velcro closure. The low-pile, tight-weave polyester-blend fabric won’t snag your hair either. According to the brand, the band is wide enough to keep your hair off your face while not being too bulky—it’s just the right size. Currently the headband comes in white and the “Millie” pattern, which is a light blue and white spotted print. 

BUY IT: $15; weezietowels.com

Don’t worry: If you get some moisturizer or makeup on your headband, just toss it in the washing machine for a quick clean. It can even be put in the dryer (tumble dry on low heat), so you can start using it again right away.

You can also have the Spa Headband monogrammed for an additional $15, making it the perfect personalized gift that your beauty- and skincare-lover friends will definitely appreciate. Choose from 11 monogram fonts and 14 thread colors to make the style entirely your own. You can have essentially whatever you want embroidered on the headband—get your name, initials, or any other phrase (a wake-up mantra to get you prepared to face the day would be perfect). And with wedding season quickly approaching, the band would be a useful and inexpensive keepsake for bridesmaids. (Not to mention how cute the Spa Headband would look with a matching robe.) 

BUY IT: $15; weezietowels.com

We love Weezie so much that we included the brand in our list of best bath towels and best guest towels. And since the towels are such high quality, you can bet the new Spa Headband will be, too. It’ll make your skincare routine simpler and more stylish, and it’s only $15. Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for gifts, the hairband will be a big crowd-pleaser. 

