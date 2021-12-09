Gorgeous Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy Now

'Tis the season for wedding bells!
If you'll be attending a wedding during the winter, these stylish dresses are fit for the occasion. Winter weddings can be tricky to prepare for, especially if the ceremony and reception is at the same venue but require a brisk walk in the cold between buildings. Of course, it's also important to keep in mind that some bright colors may not be as fitting for a winter wedding as they would be for a spring or summer wedding. Your dress should also be functional enough for you to dance at the wedding reception. We've chosen silky satin numbers and soft velvet options, so you'll be able to strut your stuff and have a good time.

We've rounded up our favorite formal winter wedding guest dresses along with some casual winter wedding guest dress options, so you have a range of dresses to choose from. Complement the colors of the season by choosing a navy, red, or green dress. Gold accents and accessories also warm up your ensemble for a cheery look. Top it all off with a sassy fur coat or soft wrap and you're golden. Looking for a long sleeve dress? We've included a handful of those as well, so you're sure to stay warm at the wintry forest venue. Your bestie decided to get married on the beach in February? Sounds a bit windy, but do not worry! We've included some winter beach wedding guest dresses too.

In addition to wearing these beautiful numbers to winter weddings, these dresses are also great options to keep in your closet for dinners and parties that come up throughout the busy holiday season. Now here's hoping an invite lands in our mailbox soon so we have an excuse to wear one of these beauties this winter. 

Credit: Lulus

Lulus Awaken My Love Burgundy Long Sleeve Lace Maxi

BUY IT: $88; lulus.com

If you're in love with this dress after seeing the long lace sleeves, just wait until you see the back. Then you'll really be sold. 

Credit: Rent the Runway

ML Monique Lhuillier Velvet Ruffle Hem Midi Dress

RENT IT: from $80; renttherunway.com

The ribbon tie straps on this dress are as pretty as the packages waiting under your tree this season. A velvet lace pattern overlay adds just a hint of elegant detail.

Credit: Lulus

Lulus Wrapped Up In Love Satin Wrap Midi Dress

BUY IT: $58; lulus.com

Reviewers all agree that this is a perfect dress for wedding guests, and you're sure to receive compliments every time you wear it. 

Credit: Zara

Zara Satin Effect Buttoned Dress

BUY IT: $69.90; zara.com

Consider this the Kate Middleton dress of wedding guest dresses. Sophisticated, yet still flirty and modern.

Credit: Rent the Runway

DELFI Collective Aria Star Print Dress

RENT IT: from $60; renttherunway.com

Shimmer and shine on the dance floor in this stunning gown.

Credit: Dillard's

Skies Are Blue Velvet Dress

BUY IT: $69; dillards.com

Feel festive and elegant in this velvet midi dress. Pair it with a fur coat for added drama.

Credit: H&M

H&M Draped Dress

BUY IT: $24.99; hm.com

Stay comfortable while being the most stylish guest at the wedding in this ruched dress. The asymmetrical gather is flattering on any body type.

Credit: Rent the Runway

Shoshanna Westbrook Velvet Dress

RENT IT: from $45; renttherunway.com

You can never go wrong with a shift dress, and we're especially fond of the teal shade on this velvet variation.

Credit: J. Crew Factory

Tie-Neck Tiered Maxi Dress

BUY IT: $82.50; factory.jcrew.com

Looking for a bit of pattern play in your dress? This Irish clover pattern is still wintry enough for a cold-weather wedding, especially when paired with a playful pair of velvet heels.

Credit: Madewell

Madewell Lightspun Tie-Neck Tiered Midi Dress

BUY IT: $135; madewell.com

For a more casual wedding all you need is a pair of cute, yet comfortable heels to go with this dress. You'll be ready to hit the dance floor at the reception.

Credit: Rent the Runway

Fame & Partners The Callie Gown

RENT IT: from $55; renttherunway.com

This dress would look elegant paired with a festive pashmina or wrap for your commute from the ceremony to the reception.

Credit: J. Crew

J. Crew Knit Ribbed Sweater Dress

BUY IT: $128; jcrew.com

Throw on a pair of statement earrings plus strappy sandals, and you're ready for a cozy winter beach wedding.

