Gorgeous Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy Now
If you'll be attending a wedding during the winter, these stylish dresses are fit for the occasion. Winter weddings can be tricky to prepare for, especially if the ceremony and reception is at the same venue but require a brisk walk in the cold between buildings. Of course, it's also important to keep in mind that some bright colors may not be as fitting for a winter wedding as they would be for a spring or summer wedding. Your dress should also be functional enough for you to dance at the wedding reception. We've chosen silky satin numbers and soft velvet options, so you'll be able to strut your stuff and have a good time.
We've rounded up our favorite formal winter wedding guest dresses along with some casual winter wedding guest dress options, so you have a range of dresses to choose from. Complement the colors of the season by choosing a navy, red, or green dress. Gold accents and accessories also warm up your ensemble for a cheery look. Top it all off with a sassy fur coat or soft wrap and you're golden. Looking for a long sleeve dress? We've included a handful of those as well, so you're sure to stay warm at the wintry forest venue. Your bestie decided to get married on the beach in February? Sounds a bit windy, but do not worry! We've included some winter beach wedding guest dresses too.
In addition to wearing these beautiful numbers to winter weddings, these dresses are also great options to keep in your closet for dinners and parties that come up throughout the busy holiday season. Now here's hoping an invite lands in our mailbox soon so we have an excuse to wear one of these beauties this winter.
Related Items
Lulus Awaken My Love Burgundy Long Sleeve Lace Maxi
BUY IT: $88; lulus.com
If you're in love with this dress after seeing the long lace sleeves, just wait until you see the back. Then you'll really be sold.
ML Monique Lhuillier Velvet Ruffle Hem Midi Dress
RENT IT: from $80; renttherunway.com
The ribbon tie straps on this dress are as pretty as the packages waiting under your tree this season. A velvet lace pattern overlay adds just a hint of elegant detail.
Lulus Wrapped Up In Love Satin Wrap Midi Dress
BUY IT: $58; lulus.com
Reviewers all agree that this is a perfect dress for wedding guests, and you're sure to receive compliments every time you wear it.
Zara Satin Effect Buttoned Dress
BUY IT: $69.90; zara.com
Consider this the Kate Middleton dress of wedding guest dresses. Sophisticated, yet still flirty and modern.
DELFI Collective Aria Star Print Dress
RENT IT: from $60; renttherunway.com
Shimmer and shine on the dance floor in this stunning gown.
Skies Are Blue Velvet Dress
BUY IT: $69; dillards.com
Feel festive and elegant in this velvet midi dress. Pair it with a fur coat for added drama.
H&M Draped Dress
BUY IT: $24.99; hm.com
Stay comfortable while being the most stylish guest at the wedding in this ruched dress. The asymmetrical gather is flattering on any body type.
Shoshanna Westbrook Velvet Dress
RENT IT: from $45; renttherunway.com
You can never go wrong with a shift dress, and we're especially fond of the teal shade on this velvet variation.
Tie-Neck Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $82.50; factory.jcrew.com
Looking for a bit of pattern play in your dress? This Irish clover pattern is still wintry enough for a cold-weather wedding, especially when paired with a playful pair of velvet heels.
Madewell Lightspun Tie-Neck Tiered Midi Dress
BUY IT: $135; madewell.com
For a more casual wedding all you need is a pair of cute, yet comfortable heels to go with this dress. You'll be ready to hit the dance floor at the reception.
Fame & Partners The Callie Gown
RENT IT: from $55; renttherunway.com
This dress would look elegant paired with a festive pashmina or wrap for your commute from the ceremony to the reception.
J. Crew Knit Ribbed Sweater Dress
BUY IT: $128; jcrew.com
Throw on a pair of statement earrings plus strappy sandals, and you're ready for a cozy winter beach wedding.