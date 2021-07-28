Our Favorite White Rehearsal Dinner Dresses for Brides
While your wedding dress was probably one of the first purchases you made once you got engaged, as the big day approaches there's another dress to pick out: the rehearsal dinner dress. Although it's not nearly as big of a decision as choosing the wedding gown, it will still play an important part in your wedding weekend. Plus, making sure you have a dress picked to wear in advance will allow for less stress and more enjoyment as the wedding approaches.
When choosing a dress to wear to your rehearsal dinner, you'll want to consider the time of day, venue, and season of your rehearsal. If you're having a beach or garden wedding, a more casual lightweight dress will be fit for the occasion. If you've opted for a more formal setting, you'll want to choose a dressier fabric for your rehearsal ensemble. Finally, the most important factor is that you feel comfortable and beautiful when wearing the dress. We've rounded up our favorite white rehearsal dinner dresses for brides in a variety of lengths and price ranges so there's sure to be one that fits your personal style.
Related Items
Lulus Dinah White One-Shoulder Dress
BUY IT: $58; lulus.com
Kick off the festivities with this fun party dress. It's fully lined featuring a rounded neckline and ruffle detail on one shoulder.
Lilly Pulitzer Zoella Lace Dress
BUY IT: $198; lillypulitzer.com
Blousy sleeves, a floral-printed lace, and square neckline give this long sleeve dress plenty of feminine flair.
David's Bridal Hand-Pleated Spaghetti Strap Charmeuse Slip Dress
BUY IT: $99.95; davidsbridal.com
This slip dress has hand pleating along the faux-wrap bodice to create a figure-flattering shape that is complete with a tulip skirt. The dress is also available in plus sizes.
Express Asymmetrical Ruffle Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $88; express.com
The cool fabric makes this maxi dress a good option for a summer rehearsal dinner when you'll be dealing with warm temperatures. Plus, the asymmetrical ruffle strap gives the illusion of a one-shoulder style while still having support on both sides.
Lulus White Embroidered Tiered Strapless Midi Dress
BUY IT: $88; lulus.com
Three flouncy mesh tiers add plenty of movement and texture to this white midi dress. You don't have to worry about this strapless dress staying in place thanks to hidden no-slip strips.
Ecowish A-Line Midi Dress
BUY IT: $42.98; amazon.com
This budget-friendly midi dress features fun ruffle sleeves paired with an elegant silhouette to create a party-ready look fit for a bride.
Show Me Your Mumu Eden Midi Dress
BUY IT: $148; showmeyourmumu.com
Thicker straps ensure this dress will stay in place during the busy day before you wedding. It's comfortable, stylish, and a side slit adds just the right amount of detail.
David's Bridal Lace Illusion Short Dress with Flounce Trim
BUY IT: $119.95; davidsbridal.com
We love the idea of wearing sleeves for a fall rehearsal dinner. An open back and geometric lace give this dress a touch of bohemian flair.
Fraiche by J High/Low Faux Wrap Dress
BUY IT: $98; nordstrom.com
This dress features a figure-flattering tie at the waist and high-low hemline that will allow you to show off your wedding shoe of choice.
Sam Edelman Sheath Dress with Bow Detail
BUY IT: $45; qvc.com
We love the bow detail on this fully lined knit dress. It's available in sizes XS through 2X.
Hill House Home Elle Nap Dress
BUY IT: $125; hillhousehome.com
Sheer white Swiss dot fabric elevates this comfortable dress to make it pretty enough for a laid-back rehearsal. Plus, you'll definitely wear it again and again.
Lulus White Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
BUY IT: $68; lulus.com
If you'd rather opt for a jumpsuit instead of another white dress, this flattering number features a flouncy overlay on the bodice and wide-leg pants.
Bardot Lina Lace Sheath Dress
BUY IT: $139; nordstrom.com
A lace overlay gives this fitted sheath dress some added length. Adjustable straps will help make the fit just right without alterations.