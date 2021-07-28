While your wedding dress was probably one of the first purchases you made once you got engaged, as the big day approaches there's another dress to pick out: the rehearsal dinner dress. Although it's not nearly as big of a decision as choosing the wedding gown, it will still play an important part in your wedding weekend. Plus, making sure you have a dress picked to wear in advance will allow for less stress and more enjoyment as the wedding approaches.



When choosing a dress to wear to your rehearsal dinner, you'll want to consider the time of day, venue, and season of your rehearsal. If you're having a beach or garden wedding, a more casual lightweight dress will be fit for the occasion. If you've opted for a more formal setting, you'll want to choose a dressier fabric for your rehearsal ensemble. Finally, the most important factor is that you feel comfortable and beautiful when wearing the dress. We've rounded up our favorite white rehearsal dinner dresses for brides in a variety of lengths and price ranges so there's sure to be one that fits your personal style.