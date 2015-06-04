What To Wear To a Beach Wedding
Unfortunately, there are times when bathing suits and flip-flops are not appropriate beach attire.
When it comes to wedding guest attire, the venue will always play an important role in the dress code, especially when it comes to the beach wedding. These are among our favorites to dress for: The laid-back vibe of the surf-and-sand mixed with dreamy backdrops and weather offers a unique opportunity to show off dresses that are flirty, festive, and comfortable. Whether you're in the market to buy a go-to dress for all your summer events or are looking to rent a dress for a one-time affair, we've got you covered.
On this list, you'll find some of our favorite breezy and bright looks to pack for beachside weddings. In addition to personal style, you'll want to keep the weather and elements of your destination in mind when choosing your wedding guest outfit. Here's to hoping we find an invite to a beach wedding, or two, in our mailboxes soon so we'll have an excuse to add a few of these pretty dresses to our closet.
Erika Peña Selma Belted Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $225; anthropologie.com
This dress is begging to be worn on a sunny, breezy beach. Plus, the convertible straps mean you can even wear it to more than one summer occasion. We also love that it's breezy enough to be worn on the beach and is still elegant enough for an evening reception.
ML Monique Lhuillier Lace Puff Sleeve Dress
RENT IT: $70 - $85; renttherunway.com
We guarantee you'll get compliments when you wear this timeless number in a hue that's reminiscent of beach skies. The puff sleeves and a soft sweetheart neckline accentuate the collarbone while the slim cut creates the illusion of an elongated figure. Keep the same tone through the rest of your look by pairing it with a loose bun and fun drop earrings.
Colorblocked Bow-Tie Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $218; anthropologie.com
The design of this dress is sweet, simple, and timeless. The bright color blocking mixed with the flowy skirt make for a fun summer dress. Finish the look with a rattan clutch and low heels for a modern beach wedding ensemble.
Thurley Dahlia Dress
RENT IT: $85 - $100; renttherunway.com
You can't go wrong with a classic paisley print and pop of color. The bell-shaped, long sleeves paired with the shorter skirt create a modest appearance that's still fun and flirty. Add strappy heels and a clutch bag to finish off the look.
Kourtney Dress
BUY IT: $248; thereformation.com
We never said that a LBD wasn't possible at a beach wedding too! The whimsical print on this dress elevates it from your typical black dress moment and makes it appropriate for a summer wedding.
Ronny Kobo Sallee Maxi
RENT IT: $35 - $50; renttherunway.com
Have your own Grecian-goddess moment in this floor-length, colorful maxi dress. The bright colors match the mood and location of the occasion, while the breezy skirt will keep you cool all night long.
Open-Back Midi Dress
BUY IT: $198; anthropologie.com
A dress doesn't have to be patterned and over-the-top to be a summer stunner. We love the silky fabric of this dress and the high neck contrasted with the cutout back.
Black Halo Dolan Gown
RENT IT: $95 - $110; renttherunway.com
The flowers on this dress look as if they were hand-painted on the fabric. Just formal enough for a beautiful evening wedding without feeling too stiff for the summer heat.
Cali Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress
BUY IT: $168; bhldn.com
Available in over 10 colors, we love the versatility of this dress. Based on if you'll be attending a casual or formal wedding, pair with heels or sandals for a choose-your-own-adventure of wedding guest attire.
Trina Turk Zile Dress
RENT IT: $30; renttherunway.com
Yellow is bright and happy, just like the wedding you're attending! Feel and look like a ray of sunshine in this fitted Trina Turk dress.
Gianni Bini Riley Belted Long Sleeve Swing Dress
BUY IT: $129; dillards.com
This flowy swing dress comes in five colors, so there's sure to be one you'll love. It can easily be dressed up or down with accessories depending on the event's dress code.
Hunter Bell Margo Dress
RENT IT: $50 - $65; renttherunway.com
We love the garden scene on this sky blue dress. The one-shoulder puff sleeve adds an extra touch of personality.
Nightway Floral-Print Pleated Gown
BUY IT: $129; macys.com
A gathered waist and V-neck come together to make a universally flattering dress. Stand out in this tropical teal and purple dress and stay cool all evening long.
Donna Morgan Off-the-Shoulder Ikat Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $158; dillards.com
You'll be a seaside vision in this flowy, off-the-shoulder dress. It's playful, elegant, and comfortable all in one.
Jessica Howard Halter High-Low Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $79; macys.com
Peachy hues and a paisley print make this dress a dream for a beach wedding. The halter neckline and the high-low hem will make it easy to break out your best dance moves at the reception.
Fulton Dress
BUY IT: $248; thereformation.com
Excuse us while we swoon over this toile-inspired blue and white dress. Talk about a dress meant to be worn on the beach.
BCBGeneration V-Neck Side-Slit Midi Dress
BUY IT: $64.80; macys.com
We're all about dainty florals and we can't think of a better setting for this dress than a beach wedding. Pair it with a seashell shaped bag and dangly earrings for the prettiest beach wedding ensemble there ever was.
Alexia Admor Olivia Draped One-Shoulder Sheath Dress
BUY IT: $69.99; saksoff5th.com
Looking for a more modest option that still flatters? This sheath dress can take you from beachy weddings in the summer to autumn outdoor weddings. We love the one-shoulder moment and the monochromatic style.
Betsy & Adam Drape Back Cape Sleeveless Metallic Crinkle Mermaid Gown
BUY IT: $258; dillards.com
For a more formal beach wedding, try this elegant gold dress with cape sleeves. You'll glimmer just like the ocean waves.
Rococo Sand Camellia Colorblock Plaid Cotton Mini Dress
BUY IT: $74.99; saksoff5th.com
Take advantage of a more casual dress code to sport a trendy, bold look. Of course, we're obsessed with this gingham-plaid, color-blocked dress. Already added to cart!