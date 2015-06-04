What To Wear To a Beach Wedding

When it comes to wedding guest attire, the venue will always play an important role in the dress code, especially when it comes to the beach wedding. These are among our favorites to dress for: The laid-back vibe of the surf-and-sand mixed with dreamy backdrops and weather offers a unique opportunity to show off dresses that are flirty, festive, and comfortable. Whether you're in the market to buy a go-to dress for all your summer events or are looking to rent a dress for a one-time affair, we've got you covered.



On this list, you'll find some of our favorite breezy and bright looks to pack for beachside weddings. In addition to personal style, you'll want to keep the weather and elements of your destination in mind when choosing your wedding guest outfit. Here's to hoping we find an invite to a beach wedding, or two, in our mailboxes soon so we'll have an excuse to add a few of these pretty dresses to our closet.